Weather can often play an important part in fiction — movies, novels, plays. It sets the stage for the ensuing action. It was a dark and stormy night doesn’t set the stage for the classic rom-com. Likewise, a breezy beach scene does not signal that a murder is about to happen (with the exception of BBC’s Murder in Paradise, which should never have been written).
I feel as if the weather today (I’m writing this on Tuesday the 12th of January) has been selected by a bad producer/writer who is privy to my social media feed and the daily news. It’s not just an overcast sky. It’s bone chilling cold out there. The dampness cuts through you like a razor knife.
The storyline developed as I prepared for a call back on a diagnostic screening that turned out to be normal. In the meantime, I sat half undressed in a cold room waiting for the results and texting with my sister-in-law about my dad’s condition, which was poor. I’m pondering when I should go and help out. Now? Tomorrow?
My college friends are mourning the loss of another classmate who passed too young with COVID-19. Former teaching colleagues have posted about their family members with illness and death.
I remember last spring when the coronavirus first began to spread someone said, “You will get this and you will know someone who dies from it.” At the time I didn’t really believe it.
But I happen to know one of the first patients diagnosed in Carroll County. She was tested locally and the results were given to her over the phone by her primary care doctor. They called some cough medicine into the drug store and she stayed home trying to isolate herself from her at-risk husband. Fortunately, she has recovered and is strong again.
In an effort to do good, I re-started donating blood to the Red Cross. There’s a huge need during the pandemic. All donations are being tested for the coronavirus and donors are informed of the results. My last donation in December came back with positive antigens for COVID-19. I’m not really sure when I had it. Although my daily writings record three different times when I was sick and wondered “Is this COVID?” I’m sure we’ve all been there. A cough, more fatigued than usual, and a headache that won’t go away, then we ask ourselves “COVID?”
And yes, sadly, I have been to funerals in which COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death. Older individuals who had other issues and also got COVID-19 but younger ones (in their 50s, that’s young to me), too.
It’s very real. The stage is set for the very dark winter President Biden warned us. The actors/characters on the stage will play their roles and we, the audience, will watch. What role do we play in this? Can we make it a better place?
I can’t change the weather although if I could, I would. I can’t stop the virus — no one has been able to do that. I have no political clout to enact any change in that realm.
William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania and a Quaker, said a very long time ago, “I expect to pass through life but once. If therefore, there be any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow being, let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall not pass this way again.”
This is my advice to the world today. I’ll leave it up to you to decide what kindnesses you will show and what good you can do to any fellow being. ‘Cause, you shall not pass this way again.
And who knows maybe the sun will shine again.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.