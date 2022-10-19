BreastCancerAwareness-Tshirt-2022

Tanner’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month T-shirts are now on sale to help provide screening mammograms to women in our community who can’t otherwise afford them.

SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON

