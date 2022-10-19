Mrs. Anne Marie Wood, age 56, of Buchanan, Ga., passed away October 11, 2022. She was born August 22, 1966, in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Ralph L. and Grace Holcombe Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sybil Troski and nephew, Kevin Troski, and brother, Buddy Wood.
Anne was a member of the Haralson County High School Class of 1984. She was a licensed practical nurse and a devoted homemaker and caregiver.
She is survived by her husband of 37 Years, Todd Wood; daughter and her husband, Tara and Zachery Smith, all of Buchanan, Ga.; sisters and brothers in law, Norma and Paul Browne, of Buchanan, Murlene and Tony Barrera, of Miami, Fla., Lennie Wood, of Ranburne, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, Anne was laid to rest October 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. at New Canaan Baptist Church with Pastors Aaron Johnson and Butch Tant presiding. Music was provided by Katie Williams, Sandra Timms and New Canaan choir. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Alan Spence, Tyler Spence, Cody Spence, Brian Walker, Jesse Williams, Joseph Williams, Clinton Robinson and Tyler Paul Smith. Honorary pallbearer was be Gene McCollum.
Interment followed in the New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Jesse Williams officiating.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
