Mrs. Anne Marie Wood, age 56, of Buchanan, Ga., passed away October 11, 2022. She was born August 22, 1966, in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Ralph L. and Grace Holcombe Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sybil Troski and nephew, Kevin Troski, and brother, Buddy Wood.

Anne was a member of the Haralson County High School Class of 1984. She was a licensed practical nurse and a devoted homemaker and caregiver.

Trending Videos