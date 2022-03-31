Andrew Roper's focus as judge: integrity, common sense, compassion

Andrew Roper, a Cedartown-based attorney and candidate for Superior Court judge, has years of experience serving both Haralson and Polk counties as attorney and judge. He decided to run to provide a fair, honest and compassionate candidate for local voters.
“The citizens of our circuit expect and deserve the highest level of competence and integrity in this position,” Roper said. “I will provide that.”
Roper is deeply rooted in the circuit. He was born and raised in the area, as was his wife, Rena Roper. He has served as an attorney, municipal and magistrate judge in the circuit. He has also served as judge pro tem in Superior and Juvenile courts in both Polk and Haralson counties and in municipal court for the city of Rome.
“I have been municipal judge in Cedartown since 2014. I’ve been municipal judge in Rockmart since 2016 and I’ve also been, at the same time, magistrate judge in Polk County since 2013,” Roper said. “I think this is the way, quite frankly, that I give back to my community.”
His experience has given him the skills he needs to serve on the Tallapoosa Circuit bench, he said. The number one responsibility of a judge is upholding the law and protecting the public, Roper said.
He’s excited about the prospect of working with the Drug Court and Mental Health Court.
“Drug abuse in our community, in our circuit is prevalent,” Roper said. “In my roles as judge already, I’ve worked with different agencies and programs around our area. … (Substance abuse) needs to be addressed.”
He also would like to see the stigma attached to mental health issues challenged so that the issues can be dealt with head on. Mental Health Court is one way to do that, Roper said.
Most of all, Roper believes people should vote for him because he’s the best man for the job, he said.
“I would welcome really anybody to inquire as to what I’ve done in the courts I preside over,” he said. “I don’t feel like anybody from the lawyers involved to law enforcement involved to defendant, quite frankly, involved; I think it would be difficult to find someone who would say that I’ve not been fair.”
A judge walks a fine line between being fair to all involved, being compassionate but firm when circumstances require it and using common sense in decisions, Roper said.
“I would bring integrity to the bench and respect to the position,” he said.
