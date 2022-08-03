Anavitarte awarded

Pictured, from left, are Haralson County Commissioner John Daniel, Haralson County Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley, Kathleen Bowen, District 31 Sen. Jason Anavitarte, Haralson County Commissioners David Tarpley, Jamie Brown and Ryan Farmer. Anavitarte was awarded the 2022 Legislative Serivce Award by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.

 SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON

SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON

The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) has recognized Sen. Jason Anavitarte (District 31) with a 2022 Legislative Service Award. Kathleen Bowen, ACCG’s associate legislative director, presented Anavitarte with his award during the recent Haralson County Commission meeting. The ACCG Legislative Service Awards program honors state House and Senate members for their work during the legislative session.

Trending Videos