SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON
The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) has recognized Sen. Jason Anavitarte (District 31) with a 2022 Legislative Service Award. Kathleen Bowen, ACCG’s associate legislative director, presented Anavitarte with his award during the recent Haralson County Commission meeting. The ACCG Legislative Service Awards program honors state House and Senate members for their work during the legislative session.
continues to underscore the appreciation for the dedicated members of the Georgia General Assembly,” said Executive
Director Dave Wills. “This
program also exemplifies the importance of state and local officials working together to best serve those who call our state home.”
Sen. Anavitarte served as
the legislative sponsor for HB
934, a bill that maximizes the collection time for the Single County Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). TSPLOST allows individual counties to levy a sales tax solely dedicated for transportation purposes and to
date 42 Georgia counties have one in place. This legislation was an ACCG priority for the 2022 legislative session.
“We were not supposed to have an election on an even-numbered year,” Haralson County Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said during the presentation. “But he and Representative (Tyler Paul) Smith worked on this and got it passed where we were the only county in the state that could have this election. For the ones of you that don’t know, it was the first bill that the Governor signed this legislative year.”
Anavitarte said from start to finish the bill took “13 to 14 days.”
“I can tell you to try and pass a bill within two weeks and have the governor’s signature on it is, quite frankly, historic, and I told Tyler one day we were going to write a book and talk about, literally, what it would take to see this happen.”
“I am honored to receive this recognition for working with our local governments that are many times on the front lines of service delivery to the citizens of Georgia,” said Anavitarte. “State and local governments must work together to achieve prosperity for our citizens.”
Commented
