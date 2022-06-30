Editor’s note: This is the final chapter of a story Mary Reid wrote based on her grandparents. Next week, we will return to the more familiar column from her.
Old Christmas, January 6, was cold and rainy. No snow yet but freezing rain. Dinner was good but simple. Ernest killed and plucked the old red hen and Maggie roasted it with onions and potatoes. She served it with salt rising bread and an apple crumb for dessert. After the dishes were finished, she climbed the loft ladder and came down with a little tin.
“Granny Richardson wanted us to have coffee after Christmas dinner so she sent a tin of fresh coffee grounds. I’ll boil us up a pot iffn you’d like.”
“How nice. A hot cup of coffee would be a treat and warm me up. I can’t seem to get warm tonight. Ethel, you warm enough.”
“Iffn you had this much weight on your body you’d be plenty warm, Ernest. But a cup of coffee will be nice. There’s cream I haven’t churned into butter yet but I don’t think we have any sugar.”
“Granny sent some of that, too. Lookee here. Hits in little cubes. Can you believe that? She got it at the trading post in Richmond. Special fer Christmas they told her.”
Maggie put the pot of water on to boil and then stirred the grounds into it and let it steep. The smell of fresh coffee filled the warm cabin. She poured up steaming mugs and passed around the cubes and cream.
“Almost hate to take one of these. Somehow it don’t seem right to dissolve it in coffee,” Ernest took two and dropped them in his cup.
The three drank in companionable silence listening to the ping of the freezing rain on the roof.
“Now that was a nice Christmas Day. Thank ya all fer your help. I’m going to bed.” Ethel grunted as she stood and put her hands on the small of her back. “Hope I sleep well tonight. This little one feels awfully heavy.” She waddled the few steps to the bed and sat down to untie her shoes.
“I’ll rinse these cups and turn in. Goodnight.”
Ernest poured another cup of coffee and stared into the fire hoping tonight would not be the night. It would be rough to get Granny Richardson here on a night like tonight. He calmed his nerves by taking down the family Bible and reading the Christmas story again. It couldn’t have been easy on Joseph either, Lord. Help me when the time comes, he prayed and got undressed and went to bed.
First he felt her stir and thought she was just shifting her weight and then he heard her cry out. The pains hit Ethel hard. Immediately, Ernest was on his feet, pulling on his overalls and putting on his shoes. He lit the lamp and asked, “What do I do? Maggie, Maggie,” he called softly, not wanting to wake her baby.
“I hear ya. I’m coming now. You dressed? Let me check her ‘fere you head out into the rain.”
Maggie came to the bedside in her gown and shawl. She watched as Ethel breathed a deep breath. “Is this hit, Ethel? Is this the baby?”
“I don’t know. I had really sharp pains and then it went away.”
“Granny said to time them and iffn hits regular like, hits the real thing.”
Everyone waited anxiously and nothing happened for 10 minutes. Then another pain. After another eight minutes there was another one. Ernest clocked them on his pocket watch.
“You better ride ole Molly over to Granny’s house, despite the freezing rain. Don’t tarry. We’ll be fine until you get back. You got a jacket?”
“I got Granddaddy’s great army coat. Hits wool and will keep me dry. I’ll put Granny in front of me,” he said as he bolted out the door.
“Never seen that man move so fast as just now. You’ll be alright. Granny’s on her way.”
Ernest said a prayer as he mounted the horse and rode off into the night. A light snow fell.
Maggie mopped Ethel’s brow with a wet cloth and occasionally put another log on the fire. With each contraction she distracted Ethel with a story with their childhood. “Remember,” she’d begin just as the pain of the contraction took off. Ethel endured each with strength.
“How long does this go on?”
“Until the baby gets here and then it’s over.” She moistened Ethel’s lips with the wet cloth. “Hits the price we women have to pay fer Eve’s sin.”
“I wish she’s never seen that apple,” she cried out with a sharp pain. “Lord, a mercy. No one tells you what hit’s like, do they?”
“Would you do it if you knew?” Maggie asked with a wink in Ethel direction.
Ethel giggled until another pain took over. Between the pains, she napped fitfully. First light appeared in the window when they heard Ernest returning with Granny. Maggie had a large kettle of water already on the fire when Ernest burst through the door nearly carrying Granny Richardson. He opened the great coat and there stood Granny a bit disheveled but none the worst for the wild ride through the night. She turned to him and said, “Build up that fire and then scat. You not needed fer a time now.”
Ernest did as he was told and spent the rest of the night in the shed with Molly currying her down and placing the great coat on her.
Maggie took Granny’s coat from her and offered her hot water from the stove for washing up. Granny set about her business with the manner of an experienced midwife. She offered encouraging words to Ethel and ordered Maggie to assist.
•••
“That was quick,” Granny said as she wrapped up the small screaming bundle and handed him to Ethel.
“Easy fer you to say. You got here more’an half way through it,” Ethel said as she took the child. “He looks like his daddy, don’t you think?” Her voice reflected the love in her eyes.
Maggie finished the clean up and went outside. As the sun came up over Big Round Mountain, Maggie called out to Ernest awakening him from a light sleep to hear. “Ernest, don’t make me come get you. We’ve been workin’ all night in there.” He heard the shed door latch, got up and stopped to feed the horse fresh hay. “Good job, old girl. Thanks fer doing your part last night.”
As Maggie approached, he stood up with a drawn look on his long face. “Relax, Ernest. She did great. And you have a beautiful son.”
“Can I see him?”
“Go on in. I’ll give you some privacy and get Molly ready fer the ride back.”
Inside the cabin Granny stoked the fire as her final task and closed her bag. “No charge, Ernest. I never charge fer the firstborn. Next time, you pay me.” She patted his shoulder as he passed. “Go on and see them. Neither one will bite.” She laughed and walked out the door.
The cabin was as hot as a summer’s day when Ernest walked in. Ethel, propped up on pillows, held a small bundle in her arms. Ernest softly approached the bed and looked at them more intently than he had ever looked at anything befere. Both lay still with their eyes closed. Relunctant to distrub them, he gently sat on the bed and touched the dark hair of the baby’s head. Ethel’s eyes opened and she smiled. “We’ve had a little nap and are ready fer breakfast. Isn’t he the most beautiful baby you have ever seen? Hits a boy. Meet your son, Ernest. Bazel, this is your daddy.”
Ernest reached for the little hand, it opened and grasped the bony, callused finger. “I have never loved anyone more.”
