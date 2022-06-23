Editor’s note: Mary Reid will be out for a few weeks. She sent this story — based on her grandparents — to run while she is gone. Part three will run next week.
As if Granny Richardson was a prophet, Ethel was indeed carrying her first child when the field corn was harvested. Late afternoons were spent in the lean-to shucking the corn for the winter. Ernest rolled the barrels of corn to the corn crib as they were filled up.
“It’s been a good harvest, dear. Another week and we’ll be finished.”
“Wish this baby be here in another week,” Ethel said as she stood up and rubbed her back. “I’ll go start the fire fer supper. It’ll be cornbread and milk. You bring in the milk when you finish.” She walked slowly to the cabin dusting the corn silks off her apron as she went. She couldn’t decide which the stronger urge was hunger or sleep. She was so exhausted. But to eat she’d have to start the fire, stir up the cornbread and wait for the stove to get hot. She might rest while the stove got hot.
Ernest banged the milk bucket on the door as he came in and startled Ethel from her nap in the rocker. The fire was hot and she rose to pour the cornbread batter into the pan.
“I’ll do it, Ethel. You keep your seat.”
Ernest pulled the cast iron skillet out of the stove and picked up the bowl of batter.
“Don’t ferget to put lard in the skillet first. It’ll stick if you don’t,” Ethel said from her chair.
Just as the sun was setting, the cornbread was ready, crisp and golden brown in the skillet. He sliced it into wedges and placed the hot skillet on the table. Ethel was too tired to object. Ernest lit the coal oil lantern and placed it on the table between them.
“Let’s pray. Father, fer this food, we are truly thankful. Fer the bounty of the crop, we are thankful. Fer the new life, you have given us, we are thankful. Bless us to serve you. In Jesus’ name, amen.”
Ernest handed Ethel a spoon and a tin bowl filled with milk. She crumbled a large wedge of cornbread into the milk and ate heartily. Neither of them said much. They had been together since daybreak working side by side in the field to harvest the corn and later in the lean-to to shuck it. What needed to be said had already been said. They were tired.
Ernest put a pan of water on the stove. He poured warm water into the wash basin and placed it on the stand near the bed. “Here, Ethel, warm water’s ready.”
He tidied the table with his back turned to her. She used a rag to wash and changed into her gown. She didn’t move when he came to bed minutes later.
•••
There was a knock at the door just about dark. Ernest opened the latch to find Maggie with her baby on her hip. “Maggie, come in ‘fere you freeze.”
“Ethel tell you I was coming? Figured she could use some help. My baby’s pretty content so I’m able to take care of both of ‘em,” she said as she came in and sat down her bag. “I brought a few things Granny said we’d need. She said to send fer her when it’s time and she’d come.”
“Hope the weather’s not bad when it’s time,” Ernest said closing and latching the door against the cold.
Maggie went to the rocker where Ethel sat. “Boy howdy, you got big since I seen you,” Maggie said as she hugged her friend.
“I am bigger than Molly, Ernest’s old horse out there in the shed. I can’t walk to the privy. Ain’t able to get off the pot at night by myself.”
“That’s bad. I brung you some stuff to cheer you up. And I’m going to decorate fer Christmas. It’s almost time fer Christmas. Some cedar boughs on the mantel and a red bow to match your curtains. I’ll put the oil lamp up there, too. Maybe you’ll have a Christmas baby.”
Maggie unpacked some things from Granny Richardson, the granny-woman who fotched babies. Ethel twisted in her chair to see but Maggie said, “No need to fret yourself until the time comes. Granny says it could be any day now. She sent supper fer us — leftover fried chicken from Sunday dinner and cold taters. Should I warm ‘em up or not?”
“Warm ‘em, please. I haven’t felt like cookin’ fer a couple of days. You know where everything is? I can get up and help.”
“No, I’m here to make it easier fer you. You sit. Ernest went to milk so you’ll have sweet milk with your supper tonight.”
Maggie put the chicken pieces and taters in a cast iron skillet and sit it on the coals of the fire to warm while she climbed the ladder to the loft to lay her pallet. “You should sleep up here, Ethel. It’s toasty warm.”
“I can’t hardly get out of this here rocker and you think I Could climb that ladder.” She laughed until the pain in her belly stopped her. “No more sillies or this baby will be here tonight.”
Maggie unpacked the bundle of clean sheets and towels, the scissors, a pouch of herbs and carried it down from the loft placing it by Ethel’s side of the bed.
“Ernest has a good supply of wood cut. I told him we’d need to keep the cabin good and warm when the time comes. He and his pa have been working on a crib. Think it’s about done. I have the baby’s clothes all made and ready in the chest. We can get them out after supper. My mother finished the quilt fer him.”
“How you know it’s a boy?”
“Just a feeling. We decided on names — Bazel, iffn it’s a boy and Anita fer a girl. Thanks fer helping, Maggie. I’m ascared.”
“No need to be. Hits a natural thing. Cows and pigs do it all the time. And without any help. You haven’t seen the moon, have you? Don’t want your baby to be a sleepwalker now.”
“Seen the moon? I go to bed with the chickens I’m so plum tuckered out. Ernest does the dishes most nights and I just fall into bed. Seen the moon? Landssakes, woman.”
Both women quieted as Ernest came in with a wheel barrel of firewood. He fashioned a ramp with planks to roll the load up the three steps. “Never know when we might need to start a big fire. We’ll be ready,” he said as he loaded up the woodbox. “I’ve got one more load to bring in. Hit’s gonna be a cold night.”
