Editor’s note: Mary Reid will be out for a few weeks. She sent this story — based on her grandparents — to run while she is gone. Part two will run next week and part 3 the week after. Enjoy.
Ethel took the heavy worn woolen coat from him and hung it on a peg on the back of the door. She led him to the sitting room and gestured to the rocking chair. Not a word had passed between them since she invited him in.
They heard giggles and the bumping of a wooden stool pushed against the door. Ernest knew immediately the penny candy in his pocket would be gone when he left. It happened every time he visited the Bryant household. Lola and Louella were sure to leave them alone with the candy to keep them happy.
Ernest rocked the chair gently trying not to appear awkward in his 6-foot frame sitting in a lady’s rocker. Ethel, sitting opposite him, in front of the small coal fire, smoothed the folds of her long gingham-check dress that reflected blue in her eyes. She had chosen the fabric herself and made it in late fall. Her mother told her the shawl made her look like an old woman but the cabin was cold without it.
“I think,” Ernest started and then stopped.
“Yes, Ernest. You was sayin’.”
“I think we should get hitched. Your Pa agreed when I asked him at church meeting this morning.”
“Do I get a say in this?” Ethel asked as she straightened up in the ladder back chair.
“Certainly, you do. That’s why I’m askin’. I have Grandpa’s cabin we can live in and I have 40 acres of good river bottom land we can farm. Course, the land’s not mine but you know, we can farm it. And there’s Grandpa’s land we can farm, too.”
He looked at her but the steel blue eyes gave him no reason to believe she would agree. He knew she was fiercely independent. A different sort of proposal would have been better, he second guessed himself.
After a long silence, Ethel said, “If we marry in late winter, we can break ground fer plantin’ by Easter. The signs are good fer plantin’ comin’ up to Easter.”
“I’ll talk to the preacher.”
“No, I will. Next Sunday. I’ll need a couple of weeks to make some preparation. We could marry on the second Sunday in February. I’ll need to look inside your Grandpa’s cabin. Measurements of windows and such. It has windows?”
“One. One small one.”
“We’ll need a curtain on it.”
“I best be headin’ home ‘fere it gets dark,“ he said as he rose. “See you at church.”
Ethel handed him his coat. He reached in the pocket for his gloves and that was all he found.
•••
The second Sunday in February dawned clear and cold. Ernest put on his clean white shirt over his long johns, pulled his pants up and tightened his belt. His dad loaned him his tie and helped him tie it. They walked to the church in silence until they were in sight of the log structure.
“She’s a fine woman, Ernest. You could’ve done worse. Be good to her.” He shook hands with his only son and walked on alone.
Ernest glanced around the churchyard. A small collection of wagons with horses stood tethered in the yard. He thrust his bony hand into his pocket and fingered three silver dollars. He wished he had broken one of the dollars but he had forgotten when he was in town. He saved every penny since last summer for the day Ethel would be his bride. He would offer the preacher one of the dollars for doing the service. He hoped Brother Thomas would refuse and let him keep it. The red floral material and thread Ethel brought for curtains costs ten cents. He hadn’t seen the cabin since she and her friend put womanly touches on it. What could they do to the 12-by-24-foot earthen floor log cabin?
•••
“Congratulations, Ernest. She’ll make you happy. And she’s really smart, she is. The Lord’s blessings on you both.”
“Thank you.” Ernest shook the preacher’s hand and slipped the silver dollar to him.
“What’s this? No, you keep it. Buy Ethel something nice. Maybe fabric for a new dress,” Brother Thomas dropped the coin back to Ernest. “Women need pretty things.”
The little church, crowded with friends and family, congratulated the couple and enjoyed a wedding supper. Sitted in the corner was Granny Richardson and Maggie, Ethel’s best friend. They watched the group sharing bits of newsy gossip. “I told you she wasn’t too old to get married. Ernest is the kind of man she needs — steady and sure, kind and strong. Not flashy,” Granny Richardson said.
“The cabin didn’t look so bad after we fixed it up some. Ethel put her cedar chest in front of the oak table for a bench. Her mother gave her the rocker and iron bedstead. Her feather tick was all plump and fresh from the ducks last summer. The bed looked good in the corner near the window. She put the crazy patch quilt on top ‘cause it was the brightest color. That place was dark inside. Hope Ernest thought to lay by a fire fer when they get there. That cabin will be colder than the bottom of a well tonight,” Maggie said as she rubbed her ever-growing belly.
“Ethel will look like you this time next year. She’ll be shucking corn over a big belly. Mark my word.”
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
