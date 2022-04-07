Jethro Tull, of Blackpool, England, was famous nearly out of the gate after 1968’s “This Was” the initial album presented the group.
As a blues band with one foot in Jazz approach, Jethro Tull caught the attention of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) disc jockey John Peel. He viewed the band as a unique new amalgamation of styles largely because vocalist/flautist Ian Anderson distilled the unique mix of traditional song, “Cat’s Squirrel,” and outsider Jazz song, “Serenade for a Cuckoo,” by Rahsaan Roland Kirk. The remainder of the band’s songs were composed by Anderson, guitarist Mick Abrahams, drummer Clive Bunker, and bassist Glenn Cornick.
The album is a good starting point, but it does not portend the direction that would be taken on the band’s second album, 1969’s “Stand Up,” which featured Abrahams’s replacement, the multi-instrumentalist Martin Barre, an extremely talented musician who would helm the future albums of Jethro Tull for the next 40 years or so.
Following the release of multiple hit albums that included 1971’s “Aqualung,” the band embarked on an extensive run of concept albums. Some were among their best received, (1972’s “Thick As A Brick” and the compilation from that same year, “Living in the Past”) while others were viewed negatively upon their release, (1973’s “A Passion Play”). The band continued to have another high, (1975’s “Minstrel In the Gallery”) and its ensuing low, (1976’s “Too Old To Rock and Roll, Too Young To Die”) for a while longer into the middle of the decade. Because of this, the group were viewed with some further disdain by both the music press as well as former fans.
This last release from 1976 was right at the simultaneous emergence of a new approach to rock music called punk rock. This style eschewed any technical leanings in favor of attitude and to a lesser degree, fashion. It was revered by critics for supposedly taking rock music back to its roots, though the actual roots of rock and roll were more complex than simplistic, being as they were developed from the foundation of blues, Gospel, country, and some folk musical styles.
Then, American marketing strategist Joe Lustig gave Anderson a Christmas gift that proved to be an inspiration for a new concept album and became the antidote to all the negative press of their previous releases. It was a book of English folk legends and myths that inspired Anderson to write material celebrating the rustic musical sensibilities dating back nearly a century.
It was from this folklore tome that Jethro Tull began working in earnest with its next album, 1977’s “Songs from the Wood.” The album cover features Anderson’s image amid a campsite warming his hands over a fire following an apparently successful hunt for fowl. The subtitle of the record states it includes “kitchen prose, gutter rhymes, and divers,” a jest in keeping with Anderson’s usual lighthearted approach.
“Songs from the Wood” is a record that relies on layers of vocals and intricate interplay between acoustic and electric instrumentation. It is among the best albums that Tull ever recorded, and heralded a return to form that continued with 1978’s “Heavy Horses” album, the second in a trio of output that ended with 1979’s “Stormwatch.”
The British folk rock movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s had preceded this record by nearly a decade, so a return to folk music was not a new thing. However, it did update the sound of such music with some innovative instrumentation and arrangements.
“It’s drawing broadly on British folk music, but still, I think it is a rock album, and its success is because it’s a progressive rock album,” Anderson said in an interview on In the Studio with Redbeard posted in February.
Listening back today, the album sounds marvelous. The combination of Anderson’s voice, flute, and acoustic guitar, Barre’s magnificent lead guitar, the harmonious keyboards of John Evan and Dee Palmer, and the impressive rhythmic interplay of drummer Barrimore Barlow and bassist John Glascock make for one of the band’s best albums.
My favorite songs on it include the medieval-influenced “Velvet Green” and the jaunty Progressive Rock single “The Whistler.”
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
