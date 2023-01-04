It’s always about cleaning out, organizing, decluttering, isn’t it? The New Year, I mean. The big box stores line the aisles with plastic tubs of every shape and size which encourage us to buy them (even if we never organize or declutter our homes).
You might say I started small with a metal rectangular box about 10 inches by three by five. It’s an old recipe box. I told you I started small. LIke many of my “adventures” I wanted a particular recipe for shortbread. The search involved several cookbooks, two large 8x10 file folders until finally I found it in the metal recipe box.
Before I found the shortbread recipe, I encountered old friends I hadn’t seen in 20 years. Most of the recipes from that box were from the days we lived in Kenya. I’m not sure how it is today in Kenya, but in those days if you wanted a condiment, speciality bread or dessert, you made it yourself.
On the night we enjoyed Mexican food, we made our tortillas, salsa, guacamole, and refried beans. We made spring rolls and sweet and sour sauce for Chinese night. (I even found a recipe for fortune cookies, although I feel certain I never used it.). We made bagels, hamburger and hotdog buns, cinnamon rolls, English muffins and loaf bread. We baked birthday cakes, pies, crackers and cookies. We made puddings, Navajo fried bread, granola, and Welsh griddle cakes
Now you can understand why the recipe box has remained undisturbed for the last 20 plus years. I have not made mustard, mayonnaise, sweet and sour sauce, bbq sauce, salad dressings, pickles, tartar sauce, yogurt, crackers or marinate in recent history. Nor do I see these in my future cooking experiences. Not as long as a grocery is operating nearby and I have some cash to spend.
I had five recipes for sweet and sour sauce, even one with my name attached like I had invented it. Most involved a combination of brown sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, cornstarch, ketchup and pineapple juice. Despite Dennis’ love of ketchup, not one recipe for ketchup was found.
The box contained recipes for various pasta dishes, and vegetable casseroles. While we had a refrigerator for most of our time in Africa, the freezer compartment was very small so we couldn’t store much meat during our six weeks out in the bush. I think that explains the multiple recipes for pasta and cheese, veggies and cheese recipes.
Labeled dividers also included rather non traditional recipes. One was labeled pesticides and another non-food. At the time we were homeschooling so the non-food recipes were for salt clay, play dough, finger paints and modeling clay. To this day, I have a clear olfactory memory of that finger paint. Cornstarch boiled with water and colored by food coloring.
Unless I hear from a faithful reader who wants to inherit the discarded recipes, I will recycle the paper and hope the earthworms enjoy the recipes as much as we did. I didn’t throw everything out. Many of the recipes had handwritten notes about the fondness we had for the recipe (or lack thereof). I’m keeping a few to try again. Maybe nostalgia is reason enough to try them again. While I will try a roasted vegetable recipe I found and also the Welsh griddle cakes, I promise you I will NOT be making mayonnaise, sweet and sour sauce or mustard ever again.
