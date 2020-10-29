It’s that time of year when the mountains (and apples) call us north. We headed out early this week in search of apples to bring home, store, and process for the winter. It’s become an annual pilgrimage. We really like the Western North Carolina Farmer’s Market as a source for apples — just outside Asheville. Good selection and good prices.
You’ve heard it — An apple a day keeps the doctor away. You’re the apple of my eye. Don’t upset the apple cart. How about them apples? One bad apple (don’t) will spoil the whole bunch.
Apples are a common fruit eaten in many ways — raw, cooked, juiced. As a dessert, a snack, to liven up morning oatmeal, to follow the chips and sandwich in a school lunch. Apples can be yellow, green, red, sweet, tart, crisp, or mellow. Folks who like apples have a favorite. And don’t much care for the other varieties.
Apples are packed with nutrients and, if you can believe what you see on the internet, can prevent Alzheimer’s disease, cure constipation, aid digestion, increase your immunity, reduce the impact of LDL (the bad cholesterol) and increase your energy. I imagine the benefits come from eating the apple raw not baked in a pie, strudel or dumpling.
We love apples at our house and I frequently finish off my meal with a fresh apple or our homemade applesauce sprinkled with homemade granola. I tried some recipes I’ve discovered. I’ve found a French dessert called a clafouti that is said to be a custard meets pastry dish. It was very simple to make and quite rustic in appearance.
I don’t go for fancy dishes because they’re too much trouble. Plain and simple is a choice I make now and a lesson I learned later in life (my mom tried to teach me early on but I was a slow learner).
I want to try some apples in our new air fryer. I’ll let you know how that turns out. May be a keeper.
My husband — taking after his father — has begun grafting apple trees. If any of my readers know of old-timey or heirloom apples available locally, he’d love a call. The best apples are not grown from seed but are grown from the stock (scion) of the tree. Did you know there’s a Mary Reid apple? This year we harvested one Mary Reid apple from our tree. A local deer enjoyed the other one.
Who wants to join me in the apple-eating club? Health benefits, good taste, variety of uses, where else can you get that combination?
Apple Clafoutis
Yield: Eight servings.
4 large, slightly tart apples, (2 to 2 1/4 pounds)
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
3 eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup sugar
Pinch of salt
2/3 cup sifted unbleached all-purpose flour
1/2 cup plain yogurt
3/4 cup low-fat milk
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 10- or 10 1/2-inch ceramic tart pan or baking dish.
2. Peel, core, and slice the apples. Toss with the lemon juice.
3. Heat the butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the apples to the skillet. Cook, stirring until they begin to look translucent, about four minutes. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir together until the apples have softened slightly and begun to caramelize, six to eight minutes. Remove from the heat, and transfer to the baking dish.
4. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the vanilla extract. Add the sugar and salt, and whisk together. Slowly beat in the flour, then add the yogurt and milk. Whisk until thoroughly blended. Pour over the apples in the baking dish.
5. Place in the oven, and bake 35 to 40 minutes until the top is browned and the clafoutis is firm and puffed. Check by pressing lightly on the middle. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack, or serve warm. Although the clafoutis will fall slightly, you can make it several hours before serving. Serve at room temperature.
