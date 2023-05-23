American Revolution soldier, Captain William York, was memorialized on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Yorkville Cemetery near Rockmart, GA commemorating his military service and his life.
The patriotic ceremony was sponsored by the Captain Edward Hagin Chapter Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Captain John Collins Chapter, Georgia Society and Athens Chapter, Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution.
Captain York's descendants through his daughter, Elizabeth York Philpot, have long been citizens of Haralson County since the York & Philpot Families settled on the banks of the Tallapoosa River deep in Cherokee Indian territory near Tallapoosa East Baptist Church in 1826.
Reenactment of Captain York & his patriotic service came to life as Dr Craig Philpot dressed in full American Revolution uniform told the captain's ancestral history documented and written by historian, Kathy Bowman Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.