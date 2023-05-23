Dr. Craig Philpot and Kathy Bownman Taylor

Left to Right: Dr. Craig Philpot and Kathy Bowman Taylor, descendants of Captain William York

 SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON

American Revolution soldier, Captain William York, was memorialized on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Yorkville Cemetery near Rockmart, GA commemorating his military service and his life.

The patriotic ceremony was sponsored by the Captain Edward Hagin Chapter Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Captain John Collins Chapter, Georgia Society and Athens Chapter, Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution.

Trending Videos