Mrs. Amanda “Mandy” Michelle Patterson Powell, age 47, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away March 13, 2023. She was born September 19, 1975 in Carrollton, GA to her parents, Melvin Patterson and Faye Abercrombie Patterson. She is preceded in death by her son, Jake Bell and her father, Melvin.

Mandy worked for many years as a waitress at Newborn’s Truck Stop. She loved her job and took great care of those who visited her at work.

Trending Videos