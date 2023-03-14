Mrs. Amanda “Mandy” Michelle Patterson Powell, age 47, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away March 13, 2023. She was born September 19, 1975 in Carrollton, GA to her parents, Melvin Patterson and Faye Abercrombie Patterson. She is preceded in death by her son, Jake Bell and her father, Melvin.
Mandy worked for many years as a waitress at Newborn’s Truck Stop. She loved her job and took great care of those who visited her at work.
She is survived by her husband, Derald Powell; daughter, Affinity “Finn” Powell; stepchildren, Daisy Powell, Carl Powell, Abi Powell, and Miranda Powell; grandchildren, Oaklynn, Mason, Quad, and Nora; mother, Faye Patterson, all of Tallapoosa; sister, Denise Patterson, of Muscadine, AL; brother, Dennis Patterson, of Tallapoosa; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1 P.M. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Roy Abercrombie officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be John Patterson, Joey Patterson, Camden Powell, Carl Powell, Damien Sterrett, and Christopher Cummings. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening between the hours of 6 P.M. and 9 P.M.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
