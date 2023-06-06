Kelly Moss, 37, of Carrollton, turned herself in after she was announced as a wanted scammer by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Over the last few weeks, Moss has allegedly scammed people out of $7,600 who were looking to rent a property that she was allegedly being evicted from herself.
The situation is still under investigation as more reports have been made since the initial Facebook post from CCSO.
According to a press release, “Kelly [Moss] has posted the property on websites such as Zillow under several fake names.”
In several incidents, Moss allegedly went by the names Kelly Modd and Elaina Granton, according to one report from the CCSO.
Based on the report that referred to Moss as Elaina Granton, the victim described the suspect as, “a heavy-set white woman,” and “she has black hair with reddish-purple color in it as well.” According to the report, “she also noticed a tattoo on Elaina’s left collar bone area but could not remember what the tattoo was. [The victim] also stated she believed Elaina to be in a silver or black Nissan sedan.
According to another incident report, Moss had allegedly entered discussions with a potential renter who was given the name of Kelly Modd. Moss allegedly had this victim pay $300 to hold the residence for them. When the victim became suspicious they asked for an ID and the suspect told them she was driving her brother’s car and did not have the ID with her.
The victim became more concerned when she saw that her name was listed as Moss on the Facebook post and profile, but Modd was used in the contract. The victim went to the tax assessor website and found that the property owner was Ricky Simpson. The victim reached out to Simpson who said he was currently in the process of evicting Moss from the residence. Simpson then advised the victim that this incident was not the first time that the suspect had recently done something similar.
According to Investigator Tyler North, “Her brother was legally renting the property. He sub-leased the property to [Kelly Moss]. She claims she purchased the property from her brother, but he had no rights to sell the property.”
During another incident, Chris Cox was able to reach Moss by a phone call. During the call Moss allegedly said she was going to rent the property to this victim. The two signed a rental agreement for the victim to move in and Moss allegedly told Cox, “She gave her brother money from a settlement that she received to pay off the residence so she could rent the property.”
Moss advised that she found out that her brother did not pay off the property and told [the victim] that she sent the money back to her by cash app and that she had the receipt that it was sent.
Allegedly, Moss had also sent this receipt to the victim and told her to leave the key in the mailbox. The victim said they did not get money, but they had proof via a receipt that the money was sent, as well as proof the money was withdrawn from their bank account.
Moss turned herself into the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with five felony counts of Theft by Deception, as well as a misdemeanor count of Theft by Deception.
She currently has a bond set at $27,500.
