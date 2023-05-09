Last Friday, Haralson County Deputies arrested a Heflin, Ala. resident after noticing erratic driving.
Deputy Jon Henderson was out on a routine patrol when he noticed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on East Side Drive in Tallapoosa. At that point, Deputy Henderson said he initiated a traffic stop, and as he approached the vehicle, the strong smell of marijuana grabbed his attention as it radiated from the vehicle. Deputy Henderson asked if the driver, Amanda Elizabeth Anders, 56, had anything to drink that night. According to the incident report, she stated that she was "just tired."
Deputy Henderson advised her that he could clearly smell the marijuana coming from her vehicle. Anders told him that she had just smoked marijuana, giving Henderson a joint and a bag containing marijuana.
Deputy Jarrett Chandler backed up Deputy Henderson, conducting a Field Sobriety test on Anders while Henderson searched the vehicle. Deputy Henderson discovered an unmarked pill located inside a vitamin bottle and a small bag of what is suspected to be methamphetamine. The small bag was found inside a pouch on Ander's vehicle keys.
Anders was arrested and charged with DUI Drugs, Failure to Maintain lane, Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Marijuana.
“When dangerous driving is observed, our deputies are trained to check on the driver. The driver may be tired, there may be a medical issue or there may be an impairment from alcohol or drugs as there was in this instance,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “Our deputies are always out there trying to make the roadways safer for the citizens of Haralson County.”
