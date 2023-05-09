Last Friday, Haralson County Deputies arrested a Heflin, Ala. resident after noticing erratic driving.

Deputy Jon Henderson was out on a routine patrol when he noticed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on East Side Drive in Tallapoosa. At that point, Deputy Henderson said he initiated a traffic stop, and as he approached the vehicle, the strong smell of marijuana grabbed his attention as it radiated from the vehicle. Deputy Henderson asked if the driver, Amanda Elizabeth Anders, 56, had anything to drink that night. According to the incident report, she stated that she was "just tired." 

