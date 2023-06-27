A Haralson County jury found Brinden Corey Barker, 22, of Muscadine, Alabama guilty on June 26, 2023 on the charges of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony and Theft by Taking. He was not convicted of one count of Criminal Street Gang Activity.
All charges are related to the October 11, 2020 murder of Taylor Daniel.
According to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney of the Tallapoosa Circuit, evidence at the trial showed that Barker and Nakoda Fermine went to meet with Daniel, making him believe that they were going to purchase a gun from Daniel. During the transaction, prosecutors say Barker shot Daniel multiple times with a 9mm handgun. Daniel’s body was found near his home on Highway 78, east of Old Ridgeway Road.
Haralson County Investigators, led by Kent Johnson, discovered Barker had made the statement that he had “caught a body.” When Barker was arrested, a weapon was recovered by law enforcement that had been used in the murder of Daniel.
A shell casing was recovered at the scene of the murder as well as two shell casings that were located in the roof of Barker’s vehicle that he was driving when he committed the murder of Daniel.
A search warrant for Barker’s iCloud revealed evidence that Barker had been involved in gang activity. Though the jury did not convict Barker of Criminal Street Gang Activity, during the trial, Barker admitted to being a member of the Crips Gang sect Slauson Boulevard Ridge Rolling Neighborhood 60’s.
Assistant District Attorney Alison Karch presented the case to the jury for the State. “Taylor Daniel had his whole life in front of him and so did Mr. Barker,” she said after the trial. “While the jury did not convict on the gang charge, it is clear that Mr. Barker idolizes the gang lifestyle and culture. Due to that idolization, Mr. Barker decided that night to take away not only Taylor’s life but his own. I hope this conviction gives some peace to the rest of Taylor’s family.”
“Ms. Karch was a part of this case from day one of the investigation and did a fantastic job presenting the case to the jury,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Jaeson Smith said. “The District Attorney’s Office wants to thank the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the various gang experts who provided assistance in the prosecution. We will continue to use every resource available to make sure gangs, or their members, have no place in Haralson County.”
Smith said Barker will receive his sentencing within the next two weeks.
