I’m writing this in our new home — a fifth wheel RV parked in the yard of our house. We are five weeks post fire and at times it still seems unreal that our home burned. When I’m away from home, I can imagine returning to the familiar surroundings we lived in. But I drive up to the house and the blackened windows, the charred doors and the missing back porch, it is real.
Soon after the fire, my brother suggested we look for a RV to live in full time and so the search began. We looked at them online and started to get an idea of what would suit us and what wouldn’t. Big became the first requirement. We knew we could live in cramped quarters long term. Some RV’s boast about how many it can sleep - up to 11. We only need to sleep two so that eliminated what is called the Bunkhouse model. Toy Haulers are another option but we could see how to use that empty space. Finally, we settled on a fifth wheel with rear living and a slide out for the queen bed. Then it was just a matter of finding one in good shape, close enough to haul back to Bremen and with a reasonable price. It’s quite common to live in a fifth wheel camper while building a house or recovering from a fire, we learned.
Saturday, May 22, our friend Kenny drove us to Athens, Ga in his big truck and we made the deal. With a lot of help from friends, it is now leveled, stabilized, connected to power, sewage and water. We are cooking with gas - both literally and figuratively.
It’s hard to pinpoint the most difficult part of a house fire, but for me, one difficult part was watching while our worldly goods were carried out the house, wiped off and photographed before being thrown into the dumpster. Every item that could fall if the house was turned upside down was placed on an inventory after it was photographed. One worker said, “So many books, You have so many books.”
“I was a teacher,“ I offered as an excuse for having so many books. Really, I have always loved books so being a teacher probably wasn’t the reason we owned so many. We are bargain shoppers and so brought multiples of food, toiletries, etc. when we found a deal. All (or at least most) of those deals are heading to a landfill somewhere.
Another difficult part has been receiving gifts from others. We have enjoyed the opportunity to help others through the years. But now receiving has humbled us. So many folks have given food, gifts, cash, cards, clothes, and household goods. It’s impossible to express our gratitude in words. But we are so thankful for every gesture, prayer and kind word. With the Lord’s help we are getting through this experience and will be better because of it.
