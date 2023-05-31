I’m writing this in our new home — a fifth wheel RV parked in the yard of our house. We are five weeks post fire and at times it still seems unreal that our home burned. When I’m away from home, I can imagine returning to the familiar surroundings we lived in. But I drive up to the house and the blackened windows, the charred doors and the missing back porch, it is real.

Soon after the fire, my brother suggested we look for a RV to live in full time and so the search began. We looked at them online and started to get an idea of what would suit us and what wouldn’t. Big became the first requirement. We knew we could live in cramped quarters long term. Some RV’s boast about how many it can sleep - up to 11. We only need to sleep two so that eliminated what is called the Bunkhouse model. Toy Haulers are another option but we could see how to use that empty space. Finally, we settled on a fifth wheel with rear living and a slide out for the queen bed. Then it was just a matter of finding one in good shape, close enough to haul back to Bremen and with a reasonable price. It’s quite common to live in a fifth wheel camper while building a house or recovering from a fire, we learned.

Trending Videos