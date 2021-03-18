English rock band Genesis began recording sessions for “Abacab,” the band’s 11th studio album, 40 years ago this month. The trio of keyboardist Tony Banks, guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford, and vocalist/drummer Phil Collins, were the sole remaining members of a band that initially was founded in 1967 by Banks and Rutherford when they were students at Charterhouse School in Godalming, Surrey, England.
As of 1971, the band’s ranks also consisted of singer/flautist/percussionist Peter Gabriel and lead guitarist Steve Hackett. The group released the album “Nursery Cryme” that year, its first with the Banks, Collins, Gabriel, Hackett, and Rutherford lineup. The band had already been plying their trade in the Progressive Rock genre, and songs such as “The Return of the Giant Hogweed” and “The Fountain of Salmacis” solidified the band’s aim to write and perform labyrinthian songs that exceeded the length of radio singles.
Gabriel left in 1975 after his wife had the couple’s first child. Collins became the band’s new lead singer while retaining his role as drummer. Hackett would depart in 1977, leaving the remaining trio to release 1978’s “…And Then There Were Three” and its minor single “Follow You, Follow Me,” a sweetly romantic ballad with a soaring keyboard solo and groovy rhythm.
1980’s “Duke” was a turning point for the band. Collins had been writing the songs that would become his 1981 solo record, “Face Value,” and he brought along his composition “Misunderstanding,” which the band turned into a hit, reaching number 14 on the U.S. Billboard Singles chart.
When the band started recording what would become “Abacab” in March of 1981, they retained engineer Hugh Padgham who had worked on “Face Value.” Padgham, got the drum sound Collins preferred, and they utilized his skills to achieve the album’s live-in-the-studio sound.
“Abacab,” the title track and lead single from the album, is just under seven minutes long, but it is a markedly different sound from the extended workouts of their past. The song’s structure and performance are influenced by some of the minimalist approaches of Punk Rock and New Wave bands climbing into the public consciousness at the time. The call-and-response interplay between keyboards and guitar along with a driving beat give it the feel of an epic rocker.
Follow up single “No Reply At All,” features the Phenix Horns whom Collins had used on “Face Value.” It is pure pop outside the normal approach for Genesis at that point, but the horn section would remain an integral part of Collins’s solo endeavors for years to come.
Banks says the band were purposely trying to avoid “clichés” of popular music, which he credits with revising their collective approach and refreshing the members’ enthusiasm. This is most obvious in the song “Who Dunnit?” The band’s silly response to the public’s embrace of fashionably abrasive 80’s music seems out of place on an otherwise impressive album. An exercise in minimalist annoyance, the bandmates still find it amusing.
British single “Keep It Dark,” the story of a man abducted by space aliens is probably my favorite song of the band’s catalogue. It is based around a drum loop, an opposing guitar lick, and block chords via keyboard. Its dreamy chorus moves me every time I listen to it.
Final single, “Man on the Corner” is reminiscent of Collins’s solo albums. Beginning with a drum machine pulse, the song is built around a slowly building backing track of keyboards and drums. It a showcase for Collins’s ability to sing with emotion but also restraint, building tension and then releasing it.
“Dodo/Lurker” has a heavy minor groove reminiscent of Led Zeppelin, demonstrating a reggae bridge, and a major key resolution that elevates the song’s tone to one of triumph. It’s one of the band’s greatest achievements, purely celebratory in its execution.
The album’s remaining tracks, “Me and Sarah Jane,” “Another Record,” and “Like It or Not” all have their melodic charms that unveil themselves with the repeated listening that I heartily encourage. For me, “Abacab” has not aged at all since it was first released.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
