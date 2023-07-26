Each December, I write a ‘year in review’ column highlighting our agency’s accomplishments and changes during the previous calendar year. But Highland Rivers Behavioral Health also operates on a fiscal calendar, which runs from July 1 through June 30, the same as the State of Georgia’s fiscal year. So as we begin our new fiscal year, I wanted to look back at one of the biggest changes to our agency that took place one year ago, on July 1, 2022: the consolidation of Cobb County Community Services Board into Highland Rivers Behavioral Health.

As you may recall, Cobb County CSB was the second agency to become part of Highland Rivers in 2022; Haralson Behavioral Health Services joined Highland Rivers on January 1. The Haralson agency had functioned for years as a one-county behavioral health provider, competently and professionally serving the citizens of the Haralson County community — which it continues to do today as part of Highland Rivers.