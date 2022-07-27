July is marching to a conclusion and my one year anniversary is just around the corner. My readers know I am a breast cancer survivor. It’s odd sounding but after the second surgery was performed last October I was considered cancer free. Fortunately, I found the tumor in the early stage and the cancer had not progressed to my lymph system. Cancer always hangs around in the corner of my mind like an uninvited guest at a party. Mostly I ignore it and go about my business but at night when sleep won’t come the guest moves in for a long chat. I admit I engage in that conversation with the what if questions so common in cancer survivors. As a rebuke to that uninvited guest, I celebrated my one year anniversary last Friday night (a bit early) with friends.

I need to provide a little backstory here for this to have full meaning. Our son, Marshall, shares my love of bluegrass music and he frequently introduces me to a new band. Last fall before I began my daily radiation treatment, he gave me two CDs of a band called the Stillhouse Junkies.

Trending Videos