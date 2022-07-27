July is marching to a conclusion and my one year anniversary is just around the corner. My readers know I am a breast cancer survivor. It’s odd sounding but after the second surgery was performed last October I was considered cancer free. Fortunately, I found the tumor in the early stage and the cancer had not progressed to my lymph system. Cancer always hangs around in the corner of my mind like an uninvited guest at a party. Mostly I ignore it and go about my business but at night when sleep won’t come the guest moves in for a long chat. I admit I engage in that conversation with the what if questions so common in cancer survivors. As a rebuke to that uninvited guest, I celebrated my one year anniversary last Friday night (a bit early) with friends.
I need to provide a little backstory here for this to have full meaning. Our son, Marshall, shares my love of bluegrass music and he frequently introduces me to a new band. Last fall before I began my daily radiation treatment, he gave me two CDs of a band called the Stillhouse Junkies.
“Mom, you can listen to these when you drive to and from the treatments everyday.”
What a sweet gesture. I remember years ago when my sister-in-law had cancer, Marshall, still in high school, burned a CD of upbeat music for her to listen to while she took chemo treatment.
Every day I’d pop the CD into the player and listen. It played in it’s entirety as I arrived at the cancer center in Carrollton. On the way home, I’d play it again.
To be honest, at first I thought their sound was a little harsh and hard driving. But the more I listened, the better I liked it. After two weeks, I sang along with them. At times, belting out the lyrics “You’re long gone, but you ain’t gone enough for me.” In retrospect, it seems appropriate but the song is a love breakup song. Perhaps it’s a breakup song for me and cancer.
After nearly a month of daily treatments, I knew both CDs by heart, as we say. I followed Alissa Wolfe’s fiddle solos with great interest. I tried to figure out how the fiddle could at times sound mournful and forlorn like on the introduction to Whiskey Poison. Then she made it sound bright and cheery on Missin’ You in Michigan. The more I listened the deeper the music became.
On December 14 I finished my treatments and began the healing process. I watched as my skin turned fiery red from the radiation burn and slowly healed peeling off a little each day. By the end of 2021, bright pink skin appeared. Eventually, the pink turned to my pale skin tone.
All the while, I listened to the Stillhouse Junkies whenever I was alone in the car. Dennis doesn’t like their sound (he just hasn’t listened enough). It’s a pleasure to hear the music. I don’t associate it with the burn of my skin through the radiation process.
Marshall texted me in June to inform me that the Stillhouse Junkies were coming to Atlanta. Based out of Durango, Colorado, their summer tour included a European leg before coming here. I determined to see them in person.
The Works in Atlanta hosted the concert in a distillery called Dr. Scoflaw. Seeing the Stillhouse Junkies live thrilled the budding fiddler in my heart. Wolfe (and all the band members are amazingly talented musicians) plays with sweet abandonment. She smiles and closes her eyes and reaches up on her toes while sawing out the most beautiful melodies. I listened for the two hours they played Friday night. I sang along on the songs from the two CDs. Between the two sets I spoke with Wolfe who congratulated me on my one year anniversary. I came home with a signed poster and a set list of the concert.
The personal message written on the poster mentions Marshall, who they consider their biggest fan. I don’t know. I might be their biggest fan since the Stillhouse Junkies helped me stop cancer from “two stepping on my heart again.”
Thanks to Teresa and Jean, my traveling companions, Friday night. Thanks for listening to my story and sharing the concert.
