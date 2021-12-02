Where were you on Nov. 22, 1963, and how did you hear about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy? That question is often asked as baby boomers and older folks gather to talk about old times.
It’s now been 58 years since that historic dark Friday when bullets fired by assassin Lee Harvey Oswald took the life of the 46-year-old 35th president of the United States. I was sitting in an early afternoon English class at a southwestern Virginia campus of the University of Virginia. Our class was dismissed early and everybody gathered around the TV to watch the news telecast from Dallas.
At that time, presidential assassinations were only events studied in history class. The last assassination had been the 1901 killing of President William McKinley by an anarchist at the Pan American Exposition in New York.
The Kennedy assassination set off a bloody series of shootings that included the 1968 assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Attempts in later years would lead to the wounding of President Ronald Reagan and presidential candidate George Wallace.
The assassination of President Kennedy would set off years of conspiracy theories that cast doubt on the official version presented by the Warren Commission Report. The theories tied the Kennedy killing to the CIA, Cubans, organized crime and even his own Vice-President Lyndon Johnson. Some people believed Oswald was working for Russia, while others thought he didn’t even commit the murder at all. The shooter was said to have fired the fatal shots from a grassy knoll or from the top of another building, not the Texas School Book Depository.
Surveys conducted since the turn of the century show about 75% of people still believe the assassination was the result of a conspiracy,
It seems America loves conspiracy theories. The 1977 death of entertainer Elvis Presley has spawned numerous conspiracy theories that have the King of Rock and Roll still alive, living in exile.
So, I guess it’s no surprise that recent years have resulted in the most outlandish crop of new conspiracy theories, most revolving around former President Trump and his 2020 election defeat. One theory claims voting machine results were changed by Chinese thermostats, while another blames an Italian criminal group, using spy satellites.
Naturally, no good conspiracy theory is good without Kennedy being involved. Thus, on Nov. 2, a group of conspiracy theorists gathered in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, awaiting the return of John F. Kennedy, Jr., who died in a 1999 plane crash. Kennedy Jr. was supposed to return and join Trump for a new presidential bid.
I used to enjoy sitting around the dorm rooms, late at night, debating the various Kennedy conspiracy theories. It was typical campus bull sessions and none of us ever had the idea of attacking the U.S. Capitol to bring justice to Kennedy.
After reading Vincent Bugliosi’s 2007 book, “Reclaiming History,” I now believe Oswald acted alone in the Kennedy assassination. Modern research and technology, cited in the book, clearly show how the only shots came from the third floor of the book depository and nowhere else.
Unfortunately, the current crop of conspiracy theories are unlikely to go away. Unlike the 1960s, we now have the internet and social media, along with crazy right wing networks, which continue to spin out new conspiracy theories. And as showman P. T. Barnum observed many years ago, “there’s a sucker born every minute.” These gullible suckers are always ready to embrace any crazy theory, as long as it reinforces their warped beliefs.
I only hope our democracy can withstand the current wave of conspiracy theories that are leading a large number of our citizens astray.
