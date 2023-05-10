I was swept away as a teenager when I first saw Boston-based Rock band The Cars perform on late night television promoting their fourth album, 1981's “Shake It Up”. The record featured what would become three hit singles, “Since You're Gone”, “Shake It Up”, and “I'm Not the One”, and I listened to the album consistently for years after purchasing it at a local department store. By 1984, I had also bought their third album, 1980's “Panorama”, and the then-megahit album from that year, “Heartbeat City”. I really dug their unusual stylistic mix.
Originally, The Cars were viewed by Rock radio as a New Wave band, one that incorporated a Post-punk sound which featured Ric Ocasek's steady rhythm guitar, Greg Hawkes's inventive keyboards, Elliott Easton's versatile and virtuosic lead guitar, David Robinson's subtly creative drumming, and Benjamin Orr's effective bass playing. Orr and Ocasek shared lead vocals for the band, with the former singing with near perfection tonally and melodically. The latter was a quirkier, signature to the band's unusual hybrid sound. Ocasek was a great singer to be sure, but his voice was much artier than Orr's, and this lent a great deal of credibility to the band's broad leanings.
When I finally bought “The Cars” eight years after its original release on July 15, 1986, it was in order to own my favorite of their singles, “Just What I Needed”. Even now, I believe that song as the perfect mix of Classic Rock guitar riffs, minimalistic synthesizers, and tough but tender vocals. It is probably Orr's greatest performance, though all of his vocals on the debut are standouts. Side one of the album features mostly Ocasek and side two features Orr, and where most albums would include filler surrounding the hits, “The Cars” has no filler. “Just What I Needed” is near-perfection from an arrangement viewpoint, building in its intensity and melodicism. It is a song of which I never grow tired. I could listen to it repeatedly for weeks on end.
Side one begins with “Good Times Roll” featuring Easton's unique guitar lick, Robinson's Syndrums, and eventually Hawkes's keyboard flourishes while Ocasek sings atop them.
“Let the good times roll/let them knock you around/Let the good times roll/Let them make you a clown,” Ocasek sings. Once the introduction gives way to the verses, both Easton and Ocasek's guitars support the tongue-in-cheek nature of the song, one that would be replicated elsewhere on the album.
“My Best Friend's Girl” was a radio hit in the United Kingdom, the home of the album's producer Roy Thomas Baker, the brilliant mind behind Queen's “Sheer Heart Attack” and “A Night At the Opera”. Though the band were in charge of the album's arrangements, it was Baker who convinced them to incorporated the huge choruses of vocals like those found on this song. Initially, Ocasek was not sure they were a good idea, but he came to appreciate their place on the album's songs. They lend a sing-along quality that helped ingratiate the songs into listeners' psyches.
Side two of the album begins with “You're All I've Got Tonight”, one of the hardest rocking songs it has to offer, with an ascending guitar riff with trills that is so heavy that it was covered in the mid 1990's by Chicago's Smashing Pumpkins. Once again, Hawkes juxtaposes the guitar and drums with a keyboard line that pierces the pomp and sends the main melody into the stratosphere.
“Bye Bye Love”, another masterpiece of band interplay, has a stunning vocal from Orr, steady guitar riffing, and some off-kilter keyboards in the bridge. This is followed by the spacy and dark head music of “Moving In Stereo”, a song with such dramatic flourishes that it may be one of the best songs the band ever wrote.
Few Rock bands are able to deliver the number of catchy, mind-blowing hooks that The Cars do on their debut album. Forty-five years after its release, it still sounds fresh and shockingly memorable. It will always be a summer soundtrack to me, a masterpiece that never ages
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.