I was swept away as a teenager when I first saw Boston-based Rock band The Cars perform on late night television promoting their fourth album, 1981's “Shake It Up”. The record featured what would become three hit singles, “Since You're Gone”, “Shake It Up”, and “I'm Not the One”, and I listened to the album consistently for years after purchasing it at a local department store. By 1984, I had also bought their third album, 1980's “Panorama”, and the then-megahit album from that year, “Heartbeat City”. I really dug their unusual stylistic mix.

Originally, The Cars were viewed by Rock radio as a New Wave band, one that incorporated a Post-punk sound which featured Ric Ocasek's steady rhythm guitar, Greg Hawkes's inventive keyboards, Elliott Easton's versatile and virtuosic lead guitar, David Robinson's subtly creative drumming, and Benjamin Orr's effective bass playing. Orr and Ocasek shared lead vocals for the band, with the former singing with near perfection tonally and melodically. The latter was a quirkier, signature to the band's unusual hybrid sound. Ocasek was a great singer to be sure, but his voice was much artier than Orr's, and this lent a great deal of credibility to the band's broad leanings.

