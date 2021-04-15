I have always been in awe of the varied wildlife that is found in our area, yet I was really surprised last week. My daughter, Cherry, brought me a good picture of a bird that had been killed by a car in front of Haralson County High School.
It was a big white bird with black wing tips. It had a huge, orange-colored bill that had a knob on top of it. The bird was a white pelican, a bird so rare in this area that I cannot imagine how it came to be here.
White pelicans are normally found out west but Florida does have a viable population. They are big birds, over 5-feet long with a wingspan of 9 feet. During the breeding season they have a knob, or projection, that forms on the top of the bill. After breeding is over this projection disappears.
How did this bird get into our area? I have a theory, but that is all it is, a theory. Maybe it was blown off course in a storm and wound up in our county. Perhaps during one of our bad thunderstorms, with much wind and rain, the pavement of the road looked like water, and it may have landed on the road and was hit by a car. Certainly this idea is only conjecture but I don’t really have any real idea of how it got here.
I would like to talk to the person who first hit the bird with a car. Was the bird standing in the road? Was it about to alight in the road when it was hit? Or, could it have been killed in another manner? I simply do not know. All I know is that I can add the white pelican to a list of animals that have, over the years, come to our area such as the ground hog, coyote, armadillo and the wood frog. These animals have made Haralson County their home, but I don’t look for the white pelican to do so.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
