Rozie Almon Lewis Rosser’s family crowded into the Haralson County Historical Courthouse on Monday night, eager to honor their beloved matriarch — not only as the first Haralson County Black woman to receive a college diploma, but as a woman who helped them achieve their dreams.
In the 1930s, as a young Black lady in a South governed by Jim Crow segregation laws, then-Rozie Almon was determined to get her college degree, but hampered by her skin color and her home in Haralson County.
She attended the Tallapoosa Colored School, the only nine-month school for Black children in the county. But to attend college, she had to graduate from an accredited high school and the Tallapoosa school was not.
There was an accredited high school in Carroll County that accepted Black students, but finding a ride to the Carroll County Training School everyday was not a realistic plan. So, a 16-year-old Rozie fought back her fears, packed up her clothes, and moved to a boarding house populated mostly by men in Carroll County so that she could graduate from the accredited school.
Once enrolled in the Training School, she excelled, becoming a star basketball player on the high school team. In 1942, she graduated from the Training School and moved another 100 plus miles away from home to attend Fort Valley State College.
There, she again played basketball, and participated in track and field sports, sang in the choir and pledged to Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She earned her degree bachelor’s degree in 1946, the first Black resident of Haralson County to do so. She later earned her master’s degree from Atlanta University, now Clark Atlanta University.
Rozie became an educator, teaching and serving as a basketball, track and field and cheerleading coach at schools in Carroll County, Haralson County and Atlanta.
The Haralson County Historical Society hung Rozie’s portrait on the wall of the hallway entrance to the Buchanan-Haralson Library. It was unveiled Monday night during the Society’s monthly meeting, just 12 days short of what would have been her 98th birthday on Feb. 20.
Rozie has been honored for her achievement before. The Haralson County Commission declared her birthday Rozie Almon Lewis Rosser Day in Haralson County in 2013. But Rozie wasn’t just a well educated black woman, her family said after the dedication. She was dynamo who made sure all her seven siblings continued their educations to be able to work in the careers of their choosing, they said.
Rozie’s youngest sister and last surviving member of her immediate family, Alvesta Springer, received her degree in education because of her sister’s support, she said. Rozie put one sister through beautician school and insisted that her siblings then help another sibling, until they all received their degrees, Springer said.
It was the example she set, said her daughter Rozilan Lewis. You repay the help you receive by helping someone else, Lewis said. It’s an example they all should emulate, her daughter added.
“She was one in a million and I mean it from my heart,” Springer said of her sister.
James Moreen, Rozie’s nephew, said to the mumbled agreement of many of those present, that his aunt was a mother to many. She taught him how to manage his finances and came from Atlanta every Friday to help him find the right path in his life.
“She probably saved my life,” Moreen said. “She was a blessing.”
She loved and supported her entire community. Her grandson, Martin J. Lewis, said she loved to connect with people through food. She was known for her buttermilk and corn bread, he said, laughing at the memory.
“She always was willing to welcome someone to her table and share a meal with them,” her grandson said. “That was kind of like the way that she was able to break down the tension and kind of ease the communication.”
Just as important is the example she set for the Back children she taught, said Allen Poole, former Haralson County chairman who now serves as the director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Rozie shattered the norms for Black people in Haralson County, said Poole, who came for the dedication.
“Because for so long Black people were not supposed to be educated,” Poole said. “Black people were not supposed to learn how to read and write.”
She set a new precedent and it’s one worth recognizing, especially during Black History Month, he said. Poole incidentally, was the first Black person elected as Haralson County chairman.
“Black people also contributed to the community and the state,” Poole said. “They should be recognized for their contributions.”
The recognition was especially poignant to the family because Rozie had always been so focused on improving the community, but in the background, her children said.
“Over the years, I’ve come to realize how many lives she actually touched and all the things she has done,” her son Martin Lewis said. “To me this is a tribute to all those unsung good deeds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.