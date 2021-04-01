I have eaten starch. I admit it. You say, “Everyone has eaten starch. It’s in everything.”
No, I don’t mean food-grade starch. I mean the other kind — fabric starch. The kind of starch our mothers used on white shirts to make the collars and cuffs stiff. It comes in a powdered form as well as the spray kind most commonly used today. Does anyone still use starch on clothing? Does anyone iron anymore?
But I digress.
In the fall of 1993 (I believe I’m correct with the year), we were living in Kenya and frankly having a difficult time. I don’t remember the precise details that caused the difficulties. Maybe the work was slow, maybe there were problems with the church, maybe we were homesick. At our fall team meeting, we voiced our concerns and the team wanted to help us, which is exactly what needed to happen. We needed encouragement and help.
Two families decided to join us for the Thanksgiving holiday as a source of encouragement. I don’t remember the process that led to this decision, but we left the team meeting knowing that we would have company for the holiday.
I need to remind you at this point that our situation in Kenya was remote. There were no hotels, restaurants, or fast food anywhere near so having company meant you were the host. Not the host with the most — the only host. Beds had to be made and meals had to be cooked for everyone. It was perfectly acceptable to ask for help and everyone pitched in, but it was work to host two families for several days. So I’m not sure how this was supposed to be a de-stressor and not another stress.
Peter and Tammy Russell and their kids were part of the “Cheer-Up the Reids Campaign.” The Russell boys were sandwiched age-wise around our two kids so I know they had a blast being together. My memory fails me as to who the other family was but no doubt they, too, had a couple of kids. (The Kenya team was young and fertile.)
Tammy had recently eaten a cheesecake that she thought was marvelous and she volunteered to bring the ingredients and make it for Thanksgiving dinner. I remember the recipe had a long list of uncommon and expensive (for Kenya) ingredients and was quite lengthy requiring several hours of preparation.
She asked me for starch to thicken some part of the cheesecake. I said, “Sure, I have starch.”
Our pantries had every common ingredient imaginable. So I gave her the starch. I remember the recipe required cooking, chilling, baking and finally, we had cheesecake for dessert on Thanksgiving day.
Everyone left the day after Thanksgiving to return home and to work. I began straightening up like you have to do after others have helped in your kitchen. I put things back in their proper places, attempting to regain some order after a couple of days of chaos. That’s when it hit me.
In my cabinet where I kept all my baking goods — baking powder, baking soda, salt, cocoa — I found starch. Not food starch but the kind of starch I had been using to stiffen the Christmas ornaments the kids and I had been making.
I had given Tammy fabric starch for her elaborate cheesecake recipe. And she used it. And we had all eaten it. And we enjoyed it.
Very few people, until now, have any knowledge of this. Besides Dennis, I doubt anyone who was there in 1993 will read this. I don’t know — maybe there is no difference between food starch and fabric starch except in the packaging.
However, this is my apology firstly to Tammy the cheesecake chef, and secondly to my other Thanksgiving dinner guests. In the fashion of William Carlos Williams.
This Is Just to Say
The starch you
Used in the
Thanksgiving day
Cheesecake
Was intended
For fabric
Stiffening.
Forgive me,
The cheesecake was
Delicious anyway.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
