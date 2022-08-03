It wasn’t a large pan of peach crisp but I hoped to bring a little home with us after our fellowship dinner at church, but it was not to be. The pan looked like someone had licked it. I did not catch anyone in the act, but it was pretty clean. I always try to make a low sugar dessert for those folks who shouldn’t eat the rich full sugared desserts. Somehow others eat it, too. I shouldn’t complain though that my food was gone after the dinner. A kind little lady said that was the sign of a good cook.
I can’t take a lot of credit for the dessert. All the credit belongs to good ripe Georgia peaches from Dickey Farms in Musella, Georgia. We made the trip with the Bremen Seniors a couple weeks ago and are still enjoying the peaches. The trip to Dickey is an annual pilgrimage and now I understand why.
You can be forgiven for not knowing where Musella is. There’s not much in town beside Dickey’s which has been in business since 1887. The same family is running the business and Mr. Bob, who is 90 plus, I believe, still comes in to work everyday.
Dickey’s method is unique because the peaches are brushed to help remove the peach fuzz and then are hydro-cooled in 35 degree water to remove field dust and to slow the ripening process. Peaches are sorted, graded, and packed into boxes for shipment all over the country.
Since we are always looking for a bargain, we used the wait-and-see method before purchasing any peaches. We noticed customers behind the packing house sorting and packing their own peaches. Turns out you can select your own from the culls and the price is only $10 a box (first run were $22). I am pleased with the seconds, perhaps smaller than the first run but still in good condition and great flavor.
I indulged in the peach ice cream (only a wee bowl). I was told it’s made with one and a half gallons of peach puree with a gallon of cream. Every day ladies cut up the peaches, puree them and make ice cream. Let me say, on the day we were there, peach ice cream was going like proverbial hotcakes. There’s nothing better on a hot summer day than eating peach ice cream while sitting on the porch in a rocking chair.
An excellent source of fiber, peaches only have about 60 calories for a medium size and contain vitamins, A, B and C and potassium. Peaches are a great snack eaten fresh. I haven’t tried it but a grilled peach sounds great. We topped whole wheat pancakes with peaches. Granola and yogurt with peaches makes a great breakfast. Both of us enjoy peaches and cottage cheese. And there’s the peach crisp which I’ve made twice. Who doesn’t love peach cobbler or pie but the calories …
Here’s a source for a low sugar peach crisp from the American Diabetes Association.
I have to be honest with you. When I made the peach crisp Sunday morning, just before we went out the door, I didn’t use a recipe. I mixed together oats, a little Smart Balance margarine, and some low calorie sweetener like Splenda Brown Sugar without measuring any of it. I crumbled it on top of the diced peaches and baked it during church. The hour was probably too long but the edges were deep brown and crispy. And apparently, everyone liked it.
Since the crisp is all gone, I may just have a fresh peach before bedtime.
