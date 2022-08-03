It wasn’t a large pan of peach crisp but I hoped to bring a little home with us after our fellowship dinner at church, but it was not to be. The pan looked like someone had licked it. I did not catch anyone in the act, but it was pretty clean. I always try to make a low sugar dessert for those folks who shouldn’t eat the rich full sugared desserts. Somehow others eat it, too. I shouldn’t complain though that my food was gone after the dinner. A kind little lady said that was the sign of a good cook.

I can’t take a lot of credit for the dessert. All the credit belongs to good ripe Georgia peaches from Dickey Farms in Musella, Georgia. We made the trip with the Bremen Seniors a couple weeks ago and are still enjoying the peaches. The trip to Dickey is an annual pilgrimage and now I understand why.

