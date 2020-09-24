Soon we will have a visitor from the Northern states, a bird about 8- or 9-inches long with red on the head, black and white stripes on the back, and a yellow-tinted breast. If you have never seen one, you have seen evidence of it, for it is the bird that leaves the neat row of holes on pecan and fruit trees among others. I am writing about the yellow-bellied sapsucker.
These birds have a strange migratory pattern. In the fall, when most of our summer visitors are headed for warmer climates, the sapsucker simply comes down from the northern states and spends the winter with us. They do not nest here, but by boring the neatly rowed holes in trees, we know that they have been here.
Why do they bore these holes? As their name sapsucker implies, they do it for the tree sap that oozes out of those holes.
The birds visit those holes nearly every day, enjoying the sweet sap that oozes from them. There is another reason the woodpecker checks the holes regularly. It is for the insects that collect around the sap. They also make a nice meal for these birds.
Normally the numerous holes that the birds make in trees cause no damage, but if they make too many of them it can damage the tree.
As the winter weather gradually warms the woodpeckers leave our area and head back to the Northern states and Canada. We will not see them again until the weather cools once more. Then we might hear a nasal mewing similar to a housecat, and we will know that the “hole borers” are back.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.