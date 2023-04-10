The anticipation for the new cafe, Treasury Coffee, is over as they have opened their doors. On Monday, April 10, Treasury Coffee and Cafe roasted its’ first coffee bean with a soft opening to the locals.
Owner Brittany Hanes spoke to the Times-Georgian, praising the city and their opening day customers.
“We’ve had a great turnout and I’ve been very excited,” Hanes stated. “Our plan is maybe next week to do a grand opening. We’d love to invite even like the whole city over, have a little lunch for them, [invite] the mayor.”
Hanes stated that the support for her small business has been overwhelming. Treasury plans to offer breakfast options in the near future and currently offers baked goods such as cannolis, doughnuts and other items that pair well with their coffee.
“We moved here about four years ago [from Douglasville] and it was just something I always wanted to do,” Hanes said. “I love coffee but then also saw how it could be a need, you know, just to bring the community together somewhere where people could come and have a good cup of coffee.”
Treasury Coffee and Cafe opened in what used to be a bank located on Hamilton Ave. Hanes stated that she wanted to keep the history of the building known by having the name, ‘treasury’.
“This space is big,” Hanes said. “I liked that it was something from old Bremen, an old bank. We wanted to tie that in.”
Hanes hopes to eventually use the space of her shop for events. There are many spots available for customers to use to do work or study for their classes. The cafe features a kid’s zone with toys for their customers’ children to stay occupied.
“I think it’s great because its downtown,” Hanes said. “I love that with the office space plus I feel like it’ll be helpful having somewhere where people can work.”
Opening this restaurant was not an easy feat for Hanes. Converting a bank into a restaurant involved much renovation from the building’s owner, dedication and designing.
“The building had a lot of old stuff that we had to redo,” Hanes said. “Of course that wasn’t us, that was the building owner, but figuring out all of that and getting it good enough to open a restaurant and learning just even what needs to be done for the kitchen, what all is required.”
Hanes plans to offer seasonal items such as flavored teas, seasonal salads and soups and even flavored teas.
“I’ve just been very overwhelmed with the city,” Hanes said. “They’ve been very supportive, very kind, very encouraging. Their encouragement has been a good thing to push me along to keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.