My good friend and fellow music fanatic, Cliff Krapp, asked me on New Year’s Eve if I had seen the documentary on the influential American rock band, Sparks. We both enjoy behind-the-scenes exposés about groups or albums that shed light on the creation of music. I think we both enjoy the enhancement of works that we already admire. Cliff is quite up front about what he finds intriguing, so I usually investigate his suggestions.
Unusually, my investigation of Edgar Wright’s 2021 film, “The Sparks Brothers,” was immediate as I located it on Netflix and began to stream it. From there I learned the fascinating story of Russell and Ron Mael, brothers and UCLA fine arts students, who began their career by recording their own songs in the home of their guitarist, Earle Mankey.
Throughout the film, the Mael brothers are interviewed in the present about their approach. Interspersed with the interviews are footage of their family upbringing, their early performances, and interviews with fellow entertainers who have been influenced by them. Satirist/musician “Weird Al” Yankovic, actor/comedian Mike Myers, British author Neil Gaiman, and rock musicians Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among those explaining their relation to the duo and their music.
Entertainment is always a personal endeavor, so when it comes to music, I am usually open to learning about some artist that I may have missed. Sparks was a band I had seen noted in different places but had never really listened to purposefully prior to viewing this movie. Two Sparks’ songs, “Angst in My Pants” and “Eaten by the Monster of Love,” are heard in the 1983 film “Valley Girl.” I have long thought those titles to be clever and absurd wordplay, but I had not really focused on the songs themselves probably due to the context of their use in the movie.
I had seen pictures of the Mael brothers in other media before, and I wondered about their music, but I have never had anyone deliberately share it with me, nor have I had anyone ask me about them, other than Cliff. That they would be prolific enough to have 25 albums over 50 years still impresses me, especially since I am interested in music that is both weird and humorous, two adjectives that are fitting for Sparks’ repertoire.
Sparks had originally been named Halfnelson when recording a debut album with musician/producer Todd Rundgren. The brothers have stated that their entire career might not have ever happened without Rundgren’s production of that initial record. Their mutual connection, Christine Anne Frka, dated both Rundgren and later Russell Mael. She encouraged Rundgren to listen to Halfnelson’s recordings. After deciding to record them himself, Rundgren’s approach to the group was to change only the fidelity of the songs, making them sound better than the self-engineered work the band had done alone. He trusted the band’s unique musical style which empowered the Maels and their accomplices to make their first album.
Bearsville Records, their label, encouraged them to change their name due to low sales of the debut. The owner, Albert Grossman, told the Maels that they reminded him of the Marx Brothers and suggested a new name of The Sparks Brothers in homage. They eventually settled on Sparks. Re-releasing the debut under the new moniker, the band would embark on an eclectic musical career that changed styles sometimes from album to album. Sparks played Glam Rock, Proto-Punk Rock, New Wave, Big Band, Disco, Synth Pop, Dance-Pop, and Pop Rock all at different times in its career.
According to the film, Sparks has never treated a musical palette as limited. With Ron writing most of the music and Russell delivering it in his individual way vocally, the band has a consistency of tonality even if the lyrics, rhythms, and melodies fluctuate. Sparks is a genre unto itself, and the brothers are not interested in slowing their output. Thanks to Cliff, Sparks is a new interest of mine that I expect I will enjoy for years to come.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
