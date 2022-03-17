For more than 20 years, the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce has been grooming leaders in the county with its Leadership Haralson Academy.
The six-month program is held every other year and includes a variety of activities designed to help the participants hone their leadership skills while also teaching them more about Haralson County, said Elizabeth Langley, who coordinates the academy. The participants are able to tour businesses and facilities in the county. The tours give even those who have lived here a long time, the opportunity to become better acquainted with things they may have driven by multiple times but have never been inside. This class visited schools and businesses including the Honda plant during the program, Langley said.
“We have several, actually, that have lived in Haralson County their entire lives and have learned new things,” she said.
The program was created by former president of the Chamber, Jennie English.
“We went through the University of Georgia when we started it,” Langley said. “We adapt as times change.”
Amanda McCoy, who works for American Commerce Bank, signed up for the academy at her boss’ encouragement, she said.
“I got more out of it than what I was expecting,” McCoy said. “I got a better understanding of what our schools are doing.”
She was surprised to see the options available to students to learn skills in fields that may not require a college degree, McCoy said. She also got a look at several different types of businesses in the county that gave her a better understanding of the county’s economy.
Taylor Key, another member of this year’s class, echoed McCoy’s comments. She said the tour of Honda was eye opening.
“I really didn’t know the big role that Honda played in our county,” Key said. “I didn’t realize the impact they have on the community.”
For instance, employees are allowed eight hours a year to volunteer with their favorite organizations as part of their employment, she said. The volunteer work of those hundreds of employees have the potential to make a huge impact in the community. Key said.
Ryan Sammon, who works for Carroll EMC, was another member of this year’s class of nine. He gained a wealth of knowledge about the community and a new perspective of the county through the program, Sammon said.
“There’s still so much untapped potential that Haralson County has,” he said.
Several of the class members said they also learned about themselves through the program. At one point they took a personality test that helped them understand themselves a little better.
“I have always felt different,” said Renae Bell. “It’s not a burden, when you have something in ink that says, this is you and it’s OK to be you.”
The test offered ways to make those differences a blessing, she said.
Each class chooses a service project to do during the program. This class was filled with overachievers, Langley said; they decided to do two projects. They collected socks for the homeless that will be distributed by the Haralson County schools. Additionally, they renovated therapy rooms for Transformation Christian Counseling in Buchanan, which caters mainly to children.
“This is just amazing,” Langley said. “They got the flooring for free from a local business. So they put in new floor and decorations and just helped them establish some therapy rooms and some space that they needed.”
Bell described the teamwork of the group as magical.
“Everybody was on board,” Bell said. “You said, ‘I’m going to take care of this,’ and ‘I’m going to take care of this,’ and ‘We’ll get money here and we’ll do this.’ So, that shows the true heartbeat.”
