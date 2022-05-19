Dwarfed by the assistant district attorney beside her, Melissa Hetling stood before the judge in the Haralson County Courthouse on Thursday.
With a tissue, she dabbed at the tears spilling out of her eyes as she spoke in a quavering voice about the plea deal her son’s killer had accepted minutes before.
“He took my baby. He was 30 years old, but he was my baby,” Hetling had said during a recess before the case came to the judge. “A million years wouldn’t be enough. A million wouldn’t be enough.”
She reiterated that to Judge Mark Murphy, when he asked if she was satisfied with the sentence.
“I’m not happy with it,” Hetling said. “I’m satisfied.”
Christian Taylor Davis, 27, pleaded guilty in court to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and committing terroristic acts in the shooting death of 30-year-old Christopher “C.J.” Hetling in January 2021. As part of the plea deal, Davis requested a sentence of 55 years, 30 to be served in a state prison, the remainder to be served on probation or parole. Judge Murphy accepted the pleas and the sentence.
During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Alison Karch laid out the event that led to the shooting. C.J. Hetling was driving down Morgan Road with his girlfriend on Jan. 8. Davis was driving the opposite direction on the road and stopped his vehicle in the roadway. Hetling swerved around Davis’ vehicle and off the road. Davis then pulled out a firearm and fired one shot into the back of Hetling’s vehicle, striking him in the neck and causing him to crash.
“The only reason that has ever been given is that Mr. Hetling owed Mr. Davis some money,” Karch said. “I think at most $150.”
It was a senseless crime, she said, and hurt far more people than C.J.
“One half of the assault charge is for Christy Morgan who was in the passenger seat,” Karch said. “She had to witness her significant other shot, slumping over into her lap, bleeding on her and later dying in the hospital.”
Hetling was taken to an Atlanta hospital from the scene of the shooting by air ambulance and he died there a week later.
His mother had been told he was brain dead and there was nothing more the doctors could do for him, she said. She was the one who had to make the difficult decision to turn off the machines that were keeping his body alive, Hetling had said during the recess.
“He gets to see his parents. He gets to talk to them,” she said of Davis. “It’s not fair.”
In the hearing, Karch explained to the judge why the attorneys negotiated the plea deal.
“The reduction of the felony murder (charge) is not because this wasn’t a murder,” Karch said. “It’s not because the state does not feel it can prove murder or because it doesn’t rise to the level of murder.”
Rather the agreement was negotiated to save the family the additional burden of a trial; yet require Davis to be held accountable for the life he had taken, she said.
C.J. was a self-employed and gifted mechanic, his mother said.
“God blessed him with that,” she said.
He was also blessed with a good heart and the spirit of a daredevil. She and her other son, William Edward “Eddie” Hetling, laughed as they recounted a time when C.J. was in stitches for what seemed like months as he endured one accidental injury after another. He’d come up with some crazy ideas, his brother said.
“You do it, I’ll watch,” he said he’d tell him.
Eddie said that C.J. was his younger brother and one of his closest friends.
“I had (three) friends,” Eddie said. “C.J. was one of them.”
His mother works two jobs to keep her mind off her youngest son, but he still creeps into her thoughts.
“I look for him every day to open that door and say, ‘Mama, what’s to eat?’ ” Hetling said. “Every day is just something to get used to; it’s just hard to do.”
As she waited for court to resume, she added, “You put a gun in your hand you better think before you pull the trigger.”
The consequences are far reaching, she said, and the victims stack up on each side of the crime.
“I’m pretty sure it changed (Davis’) mother’s life, too,” Helting said. “And his kid, because he’s going to grow up not knowing who his father is.”
