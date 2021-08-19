As Congress digs deeper into events surrounding the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, it becomes clearer that the happenings of that day were part of a complex coup attempt by then-President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Most people think of a coup as an armed band of citizens trying to overthrow, by force, the government in power. However, a coup can also be an insurrection to keep an elected leader in power, even though he lost a fair election. That was the case with Trump’s attempted coup.
Last month, Attorney-General Merrick Garland ruled Department of Justice officials could testify in congressional probes of events surrounding the Jan. 6 riot. Trump has long maintained their communications came under the cloak of executive privilege and couldn’t be divulged to the public.
Recently, former acting A.G. Jeffrey Rosen and acting deputy, Richard Donoghue, who both served in the final days of the Trump administration, testified for hours before the U.S. Senate. Fortunately, Donoghue took lots of notes during their final interactions with Trump and those notes show Trump was trying to coerce the department into spreading Trump’s “Big Lie,” that the 2020 presidential election was marred by massive voter fraud.
According to the notes of a December phone conversation between Trump and Rosen, the defeated president demanded, “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.”
The country is fortunate that a few Trump administration officials still put the country and Constitution first and refused to carry out Trump’s absurd demands.
At that time, Attorney General Bill Barr had already quit, after declaring the election was fair and without fraud. Barr left in one last show of moral decency. After Barr’s departure, Trump installed a sycophant mole, Jeffrey Clark, who was trying to carry out Trump’s subversion by drafting a threatening letter to election officials in states Trump lost.
Free elections are the foundation of our democracy and the reason many Americans have risked their lives. In the Freedom Rides of the 1960s, the goal was to protect the vote of African-Americans in Southern states. Without free and fair elections, nothing else in our democratic-republic has meaning.
In the week following the Nov. 3 presidential election, when it became clear Joe Biden had won the electoral vote and the popular vote (by more than 7 million votes), Trump would not accept the truth and began pumping up his supporters with his Big Lie. He claimed voter fraud in swing states won by Biden, yet more than 60 court cases ruled against him, from circuit courts to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Trump was still within the law, although showing himself as a poor loser, when he launched court challenges. However, after that, his actions turned illegal and seditious. He called Georgia election officials and tried to coerce them into “finding” votes for him in the state he lost by 11,000 votes. He brought Michigan election officials to the White House in an attempt to change their official vote results, which gave Biden the state by more than 150,000 votes. He also tried to change state votes in Arizona and Nevada. When all those efforts failed, Trump’s last desperate attempt was to bring all his herd of mindless supporters to the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral votes.
In hindsight, Americans must realize our government was hanging by a thread during that Jan. 6 uprising. We must not forget Jan. 6, just like we must never forget Sept. 11 or Dec. 7. The people responsible for the failed coup must be brought to justice, to prevent similar events in the future. An unpunished insurrection becomes simply a practice session for another attempt.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
