Canada geese, not Canadian geese as folks are wont to call them, intrigue me. My pre-K students enjoyed the book "Honk, Honk, Honk," by Mike Manning which included facts about Canada geese and their habits while weaving in a little girl's imaginings.
Years ago when I moonlighted as a college instructor at Georgia Highlands College, I spotted a gaggle of geese when I drove onto campus one Monday night. You can visualize my excitement. “I'll take pictures for my kids. They will love this," I said aloud as I quietly excited my car with my cellphone in my hand. You guessed it. All the photos show the back side of the gaggle of geese. While these geese are permanent residents on campus, so the locals tell me, they are camera shy and not accustomed to attention - unlike most birds that live around people. You've been at the lake in Carrollton and been attacked by the ducks wanting bread, right? Every move I made, they walked a little further away from me. I showed the children the photos with apologies.
Most years during autumn, I see geese flying south in their typical v-formation but not this year. Speakers are fond of using geese as a talking point about leadership stating the leader drops out and lets someone else take the lead when it gets tired. Flying in the front takes more energy and so the leader changes out occasionally during the long hours of migration.
That night wanting to see the birds fly, I walked as close as I dared but got only a single honk. Maybe it was the sentinel who stands guard while the gaggle rests. I was tempted to run at the group to see if I could elicit a mass departure and the famous flying v-formation. However, my professional dress and shoes convinced me that wasn't a good idea. And the four foot deep drainage ditch between me and the birds.
The last night of the semester when I drove into the parking lot, there they were again. Why didn't I bring a real camera? I asked myself. So I just sat in the car for a long time and watched them. I’m sure I caught a couple of them looking at me with their beady black eyes.
Several years ago Canada geese were on the verge of extinction. Now they are so numerous as to be considered pests in some regions. I can imagine the mess a gaggle of 50 geese could make on a lawn, golf course or a park. Without natural predators, Canada geese can live from 10-24 years. I'm not sure what recourse you'd have if they decided to camp out on your lawn. An internet site stated a plastic mesh covering your lawn would discourage them. Their web feet could get tangled in the mesh. As would your dog, cat and grandchildren.
Ducks also fly south in a v-formation but geese have, to my untrained eye, a much longer neck. It looks like the body is way back when you see one flying. Geese regularly fly at 3,000 feet and are frequently involved in crashes with aircraft. So you know they are high flyers.
Geese eat grass and seeds they find in and around the watery habitats. Population estimates sit at between 4-5 million in the U.S. That's a lot of geese, folks. Coyotes, wolves and some eagles prey on goslings but the adult bird doesn't have any natural predators, except for humans which explains why there are so many.
Call me if you see them flying overhead. Although I think I've missed them this season. Only the lazy late ones are still flying south.
