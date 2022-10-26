Canada geese, not Canadian geese as folks are wont to call them, intrigue me. My pre-K students enjoyed the book "Honk, Honk, Honk," by Mike Manning which included facts about Canada geese and their habits while weaving in a little girl's imaginings.

Years ago when I moonlighted as a college instructor at Georgia Highlands College, I spotted a gaggle of geese when I drove onto campus one Monday night. You can visualize my excitement. “I'll take pictures for my kids. They will love this," I said aloud as I quietly excited my car with my cellphone in my hand. You guessed it. All the photos show the back side of the gaggle of geese. While these geese are permanent residents on campus, so the locals tell me, they are camera shy and not accustomed to attention - unlike most birds that live around people. You've been at the lake in Carrollton and been attacked by the ducks wanting bread, right? Every move I made, they walked a little further away from me. I showed the children the photos with apologies.

