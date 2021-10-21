Rev. James Akpan, 40, is using a mistaken translation in his country’s Bible to try to affect change in Nigeria, his homeland. He wrote a book about the mistranslation and is planning to use the proceeds to finish building a community center in his village that would affect change in two ways — the building would serve as a center for traumatized children and as an address for receiving mail.
Currently, his village has no address and that means no mail. They can’t receive books, technology or medicines through sellers like Amazon.
“When you hear global village, they’re not very global,” Akpan said with a laugh. “My grandmother never got a letter. She’s 90 this year.”
Akpan is from a small village in the southernmost region Nigeria called Ikot Eside in the state of Akwa Ibom. That’s where his family still lives. They have no running water. They have no health insurance. They have no good road to the outside world, Akpan said. But they survive, he said.
He wants to help them and the surrounding communities thrive. To do that he is starting a quest to sell 12,000 copies of his book — 1,000 for each of Jesus’ 12 apostles — to help educate the readers in the United States about his country and to empower his countrymen to change their lives for the better.
The journey to the United StatesAkpan, a Catholic priest, is working on his doctorate in psychology at the University of West Georgia. He is also serving the parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the Catholic community at the university.
He first came to the United States in 2014 as a global missionary and to study, Akpan said. When he was writing a paper for one of his classes at St. John’s University in New York City, he found a translation in the Efik Bible, the translation of the Bible in his language, that first aroused his curiosity, and then troubled him.
In Psalm 118, “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in men,” the words “take refuge” and “trust” were mistranslated to “loan” by the missionaries who wrote the translation the mid 1870s. It’s a small mistake, but one that creates a very different understanding of the verse, as it puts the reader in debt, rather than in the care of the Lord, Akpan said.
“I was curious as to why that was translated that way,” he said.
The mistake, Akpan argues, is one that reflects the political viewpoints of the European missionaries.
“In those days, the white missionaries thought that they knew everything about the local culture,” he said. “When the British came, everything about Africa was evil to them, bad to them and the black person was not seen as a collaborator, one who contributes to knowledge.”
There was one Nigerian man who worked closely with the missionaries, but they didn’t involve him in the translation, Akpan said. He said that was an error in judgement on their part.
In his book, he relates a story written by Musa Dube about Laura Bohanan, an anthropologist from Oxford, who tries to tell the story of Macbeth to the Nigerian people she was staying with. While she knew their language, she was interrupted by the people who didn’t understand some of the references such as ghosts or when she used words that in her mind translated well to the English word in the story, but had a completely different connotation to the people. For instance she translated the English word scholar to a person who knows things; but to the Nigerian, that meant witch.
In all she was interrupted 19 times and the elders of the village helped refine her translation.
That is an example, Akpan said of how language and its understanding is affected by the culture of the people using it. So, by excluding the native speakers from the translation process there are gaps in the translation, he said. Those gaps have had far reaching affects in his country, Akpan added.
The need for changeAlthough Nigeria is now self ruling, the government set up by the British is still in place. But that government was set up by a culture that superseded the existing culture, Akpan said. So now, there is no shared destiny among those in power and those being governed, he said. That needs to change.
“Africa should not just sit and wait for the destiny to be determined by an outside force,” he said. “If our forefathers were not involved in their destiny, the present generation, my siblings’ children, my current generation should be involved in determining their place in their world.”
He proposes bringing the college-educated “out of their offices and into the streets” to collaborate with those “who don’t matter” in making a new translation of the Bible. But it’s a symbolic task to invite collaboration between those who feel their voices aren’t heard and those in power.
Nigeria gained its independence from Britain on Oct. 1, 1960. Before the day of independence, the Brits set up a two-house federal government heading the legislative arm of the government, a federal supreme court heading the judicial branch, and prime minister and cabinet heading the executive branch. A Nigerian prime minister replaced the British prime minister as the country became self-ruling. However, just six years later a violent military coup ushered in generations of violence, corruption and civil war.
As the country became independent it joined the African Commonwealth of Nations, one of 19 African states in the Commonwealth. It was suspended from 1995 to 1999 after yet another coup and the hasty trial and execution of an outspoken critic. Nigeria has since regained membership. In 2018, according to the Commonwealth’s website, the Commonwealth guided the country’s leadership in preventing, investigating and prosecuting corruption. It also educated them in public finance and risk management skills.
Still, the Nigerian people endure violence on all sides. In Lagos one year ago police and soldiers opened fire on protesters demanding an end to police brutality in the country, killing 12. In addition bandits roam the country terrorizing, kidnapping and killing the residents.
Standing in the intersectionAs a Nigerian studying in the United States, Akpan’s gained a different perspective of the world.
“I’ve come to see myself as standing in the intersection,” Akpan said.
He hopes to use that vantage point to bring change in his country and understanding in this one, he said. He wants to be an agent of change, and he’s using his book to get there, Akpan said.
Akpan’s book, “The Bible Comes to Nigeria: Colonialism and the Politics of Translation,” is available on Amazon. Akpan was named a first place winner of Graduate Oral Presentation by St. John’s University in 2018 for the book.
Donors are also invited to purchase copies of the book to send to African students as well, Akpan said. Donations can be made at Wi-Fi House, Inc., a nonprofit organization at P.O. Box 2312, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.