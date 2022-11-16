Long Island, New York's Blue Oyster Cult has been rocking the terrestrial and satellite airwaves now for half a century. From their early inception as a vehicle for poet and group manager Sandy Pearlman, the band formed at Stony Brook University in 1967. Drummer and vocalist Albert Bouchard befriended guitarist and vocalist Donald Roeser and they played together with keyboardist and guitarist Allen Lanier, bassist Andy Winters, and lead vocalist Les Braunstein as The Soft White Underbelly. Eventually changing their name to the Stalk-Forrest Group and swapping Braunstein for vocalist and guitarist Eric Bloom, they also replaced Winters with vocalist and bassist Joe Bouchard, Albert's brother. This group would go on to change their name yet again to the Blue Oyster Cult, the name taken from one of Pearlman's poems in a larger concept piece he wrote named “Imaginos”.
Following a successful live audition for Columbia Records, the band recorded their debut album in October 1971 that was released on January 16, of 1972 entitled “Blue Oyster Cult”. The cover of the album featured the stark black and white draftwork of Bill Gawlik, a fellow student the band knew at Stony Brook University. In the center of the picture was the hooked cross symbolizing Cronos, the Greek God and the Roman diety Saturn. This symbol has graced Blue Oyster Cult's album covers ever since.
The band were fans of The Doors and The Grateful Dead, and their early sound is far removed from the debut album which is harder guitar rock and has stranger themes lyrically. Pearlman saw as their calling card the potential to be the American answer to England's Black Sabbath. Though their sound is not as tonally heavy, they pack more conceptual heft.
Debut album opener, “Transmaniacon MC”, has rocking guitar and bass interplay throughout its verses and choruses. It is quite a statement, referencing the Rolling Stones' Altamont Speedway concert from 1969. Second song, “I'm on the Lamb But I Ain't No Sheep”, reaffirms the band's compositional prowess, featuring a steady riff from Roeser and lyrics that humorously reference the Canadian Mounted Police. Near its two minute mark, the song picks up its pace and changes its riff accents. It would be remade as “The Red and the Black” on 1973's “Tyranny and Mutation”, their sophomore album.
These two tunes give way to one of the album's most haunting and beautiful tracks, a song the band still features heavily in its concerts fifty years later, “Then Came the Last Days of May”. The ballad tells of misadventure and consequence, but its greatest features are the emotive lead vocal from Roeser and his melodic and technically proficient lead guitar. When I first heard the album, it was this song that was my immediate favorite.
Even with this jewel in the album's crown, the remainder of the record is stellar and diverse. “Before the Kiss, A Redcap” is a Blues Song with a bridge that features an upbeat jazzy change in the song's tone. Unlike most groups, Blue Oyster Cult can shift between genres and incorporate stylistic flourishes that other bands would simply struggle to approach. Stuttering guitar introduces “Stairway to the Stars”, a minor key song that cleverly echoes some of the music of forebears The MC5 and Alice Cooper.
The creepily surreal “She's As Beautiful As A Foot” remains an odd fan favorite. The last time I saw Blue Oyster Cult, a young fan 30 years my junior kept yelling out its title as a request to be played. Within fifteen minutes, he was rewarded; they segued into it following “Screams”, its preceeding track on the record. He cried out ecstatically as soon as the first notes were played, and its inclusion drew smiles and cheers from those nearby.
“Cities On Flame with Rock and Roll” follows, and its riff reference to Black Sabbath's “The Wizard” is tempered with a chorus that features Lanier's piano. This is followed by the impressively-executed Progressive Rock band interplay of “Workshop of the Telescopes”. The sadly sweet “Redeemed” closes the record, one of the great debuts in Rock history.
