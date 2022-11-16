Long Island, New York's Blue Oyster Cult has been rocking the terrestrial and satellite airwaves now for half a century. From their early inception as a vehicle for poet and group manager Sandy Pearlman, the band formed at Stony Brook University in 1967. Drummer and vocalist Albert Bouchard befriended guitarist and vocalist Donald Roeser and they played together with keyboardist and guitarist Allen Lanier, bassist Andy Winters, and lead vocalist Les Braunstein as The Soft White Underbelly. Eventually changing their name to the Stalk-Forrest Group and swapping Braunstein for vocalist and guitarist Eric Bloom, they also replaced Winters with vocalist and bassist Joe Bouchard, Albert's brother. This group would go on to change their name yet again to the Blue Oyster Cult, the name taken from one of Pearlman's poems in a larger concept piece he wrote named “Imaginos”.

Following a successful live audition for Columbia Records, the band recorded their debut album in October 1971 that was released on January 16, of 1972 entitled “Blue Oyster Cult”. The cover of the album featured the stark black and white draftwork of Bill Gawlik, a fellow student the band knew at Stony Brook University. In the center of the picture was the hooked cross symbolizing Cronos, the Greek God and the Roman diety Saturn. This symbol has graced Blue Oyster Cult's album covers ever since.

