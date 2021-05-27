Thirty years ago, Chicago, Illinois’s Smashing Pumpkins released their debut album, “Gish,” on May 28, 1991, and their unique voice was unleashed. The record was recorded in Madison, Wisconsin, at Smart Studios, by producer Butch Vig who would go on to helm its follow up, “Siamese Dream,” in 1993. The band had been given a budget of $20,000 by Caroline Records, the Virgin Records subsidiary to whom the band had signed, and bandleader Billy Corgan and Vig worked on the album from December of 1990 to March 1991.
Vig has remarked that prior to the album, most of the recordings he had done at Smart Studios, which he co-owned with Garbage bandmate Steve Marker, had been independent (“Indie”) label productions. When such records were made, they might be recorded and mixed in a limited number of days on a shoestring budget. “Gish” offered Vig a greater amount of studio time to get the best performances and recordings, meaning that he could capture an album that would demonstrate the substance of his skills as well as jettison his facility to a greater level of industry respect. In Corgan, Vig found a willing accomplice for making Smashing Pumpkins’ captivating debut.
But the rest of the band, bassist D’Arcy Wretsky, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, were living with some fans of the band while they recorded in Madison, devoting the greatest amount of money they could to the budget of the recording itself. With this came the realization that Wretsky and Iha were effective as live performers, but erratic when faced with the microscopic reality that studio recordings create. As exacting as Vig was on the band, it became clear in short order that most of the songs would be recorded by Corgan with Chamberlin, in order to get the best master takes. This rankled the other two band members. The goal had been set, however, and Vig and Corgan aimed to accomplish their mission of excellence.
That mission was, without question, accomplished. “Gish” has a singularly sparkling sound, one that begs to be turned up loudly. Chamberlin’s drums and Corgan’s guitars jump out of the mix, the exciting sound of a band with great skill, unique arrangements, and a clearly original voice. Having begun as a much more gothic rock band, the addition of Chamberlin transformed the way the songs were constructed. Dynamics play a key role in lead track “I Am One,” with the rapid-fire guitar licks sitting atop the tightly ringing snare drum fills, with Corgan’s singular vocal approach.
“Time is right for a guiding light/Try to turn to reasons in your bitter life,” Corgan sings, in the second verse. The song is a re-recording of the band’s first single released a year earlier on Limited Potential Records. It is more adrenalized, with a broader aural spectrum afforded by the better recording quality engineered by Vig. Listening to the demo version of the song from the 2011 re-release, it’s clear that the band had played it regularly enough to tighten up the interplay and demonstrate a high level of facility in its execution. Even 30 years after its release, the song is striking as an album opener, with throbbing bass, funky rhythms, a Jimi Hendrix-styled lead break that is doubled, and the kind of slash and burn arrangement that highlights the groove with a breakdown before the final verse. Clearly, co-writers Corgan and Iha were determined to stand apart from the alternative rock pack with such a fiery opening salvo.
I remember hearing about “Gish” after its release from my buddy Kevin Price. Because he is also a drummer like me, he raved about the album’s songs, performances and sonic properties. Once I landed a copy, I thoroughly agreed with his assessment.
Though “Gish” rocks hard, its dynamics are multidimensional. “Crush” has a haunting quality reminiscent of early Pink Floyd. “Window Paine” is a psychedelic workout that builds across nearly six minutes with Led Zeppelin elements. Album closer “Daydream” features Wretsky’s ghostly lead vocal over down-stroked acoustic guitar and backing cello. The album is full of spectacularly executed surprises.
