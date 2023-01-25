The 95th annual Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday and they mostly played out the way I expected. There were a handful of surprises — both positive and negative — but the choices are strong overall. I’m thrilled about the love for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which received 11 nominations (the most of any film) and “The Fabelmans.”

I wasn’t expecting such a strong showing for international films “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Triangle of Sadness,” but it’s not exactly a shock considering the strong critical acclaim they’ve received. I’m also bummed “The Woman King” and “Nope” were shut out, considering they’re much better than some of the films that made the cut. Oh, well: further evidence that the Oscars are fun as a horserace, but should never be considered an accurate barometer of quality.

