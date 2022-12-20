It would be an understatement to say 2022 was a year of unprecedented change and growth for Highland Rivers Behavioral Health (not least of which was adding the word ‘behavioral’ to our name, both to clarify and increase awareness of the type of healthcare we provide). Along with the name change, we completed the rebranding of our agency with a new logo and tagline, new signage at all of our facilities, and a new agency website with a new URL, www.highlandrivers.org.

The impetus — and opportunity — for this change was the consolidation of two other agencies into Highland Rivers. On January 1, Haralson County Behavioral Health Services became part of our agency, and on July 1 we welcomed Cobb County Community Services Board into the Highland Rivers family as well.

Melanie Dallas is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, which provides treatment and recovery services for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities in a 13-county region of northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties.

