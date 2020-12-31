Wow, no one could have predicted what the year 2020 would be like. Different friends have commemorated it with T-shirts, Christmas ornaments, and memes in an attempt to share the bizarre nature of the year. I have taken a glance back at my bullet journal to refresh my memory. For me, 2020 was a year of major life changes.
Knowing that I would probably retire in 2020, I decided I should take advantage of the Tuition Assistance Program that UWG offers full-time employees. So in January, I started the Advanced Creative Writing class. Despite my writing experience I was stressed to be the student in the classroom and not the instructor. My bullet journal was peppered with class assignments, tasks, exercises, and deadlines throughout January.
We took volunteering to a new level in February when we ushered at the First Class Bluegrass Festival in Asheville, North Caroline. At that time, COVID-19 was only beginning to appear in news headlines and we had no idea how it would dominate our lives in the next few weeks.
I was sitting outside Gallery Row on Thursday, March 12, when I got a call from my boss informing me that the university would be closing for two weeks to “contain the coronavirus.” March 12 will go down as one of the dates I will always remember where I was and what I was doing. Not as monumental as Nov. 22 or Sept. 11, but a day that greatly affected me personally.
April brought on the new reality of working from home. Zoom meetings, conference calls for staff meetings and virtual instruction became the new normal. I remember walking around our neighborhood that felt like a ghost town. No one was out doing anything. The weather added to the eerie feeling as we had days of fog and overcast skies.
When it came time for me to retire at the end of May, I felt like I was sneaking out, not retiring. I had to acquire special permission to be on campus and move my things from my office. Again the image of a ghost town comes to mind. My husband backed his pickup truck to the front door and we started loading up the boxes. We could have hauled off everything and no one would have noticed.
June, despite my retirement, felt like the start of a normal summer break. Except that no one was going anywhere or going on vacations. Drive-by birthday and graduation celebrations become normal. It was summer without feeling like summer.
My birthday is in July and I turned 62. We decided to sign me up for social security. If retiring didn’t make me feel old, then signing up for social security certainly did. Social security is what old people receive. Mark me in that category now.
The first of August came and I was not preparing for the start of school. For the first time in 28 years, I was not going to school either as a homeschooling mom, paraprofessional, teacher, instructor, or administrator. For a fleeting moment, I thought I might miss the hustle of school prep but as the days rolled on and I saw the school traffic from my easy chair, I never had a second thought about retiring. It was the right time for me.
The fall months enabled us to travel. We made an extended trip to Minnesota in September to visit relatives and see some amazing sites. October we did our annual pilgrimage to North Carolina for the apple harvest. And in November we visited Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. Traveling was different in 2020 with restaurants closed or restricted in their service and hotels offering limited service as well.
Now I sit in late December with sadness in my heart for so many who have lost family members to COVID-19 (and other ills) during the last 12 months. Family and friends whose lives have been changed drastically forever. The removal of the calendar for a new one always seems important to me. This year more so. Everyone has hope for 2021 and I add my prayers to theirs for a brighter future.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
