Over the course of a fifty year career in music, California native Sammy Hagar has enjoyed more success and accomplished more across those decades than most of his peers. From local groups he formed with friends to becoming the original singer for Heavy Rock band Montrose, Hagar eventually built a career recording numerous solo albums and touring relentlessly throughout the mid-to-late 1970s.
By the time he switched from Capitol Records to fledgeling label Geffen Records, he had built up a following that were ready to see him reach the top of his game. The first release on his new deal was January 1982’s “Standing Hampton”. The album features a newly invigorated sound courtesy of producer Keith Olson who had previous success with Foreigner, Pat Benetar, and Rick Springfield among others. The performances on the album showcase Hagar’s vocal confidence and increasingly ingratiating songwriting since the beginning of his solo career.
One of the album’s tracks, the song “Heavy Metal”, had been previously recorded and featured in the animated film of the same name the year before. That is the version I first heard when I purchased the film’s soundtrack in the fall of 1982. On it, Hagar’s anthem, co-written with Survivor guitarist Jim Peterick, sat side-by-side with legendary artists such as Blue Őyster Cult, Stevie Nicks, Devo, Black Sabbath, and Donald Fagen. I was quickly eager to add the riff-rocking tune to my mix tapes for playing in my Sanyo cassette player, and began to realize Hagar was indeed an exciting performer in his own right.
“Standing Hampton” starts off with the radio friendly “I’ll Fall In Love Again”, a steady rocker which has a hooky chorus leading the listener to join in. The song reached number two on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart that year, and also made it to 43 on the Pop Singles chart. It would eventually feature in the soundtrack to 1985 teen romantic film “Vision Quest”.
Hagar had recorded the album with a band assembled from past associates. Gary Pihl joins him on guitar and backing vocals, Bill Church, formerly from Montrose, plays bass guitar and also sings backing vocals, and David Lauser, Hagar’s longtime friend from one of his earliest bands, The Justice Brothers, plays drums on the album. The group play with fervent power on the album’s second song, “There’s Only One Way to Rock”, a song that has been consistently played by Hagar since its creation.
“Crank up the drums/Crank out the bass/Crank up my Les Paul in your face,” sings Hagar on the hard-charging anthem. The song still sounds as declarative and exciting as when it was first released over forty years ago.
In his autiobiography, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock, Hagar identifies a characteristic that his manager of that era, Ed Leffler, noted upon his success with the album. Leffler told him that he seemed to improve as he gained confidence from the album and ticket sales.
“It took fame and fortune for me to become myself. That gave me the confidence I needed to bring out what I really have to offer, whatever it is,” Hagar says.
After “Standing Hampton” reached number 28 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, Hagar returned to the recording studio and created a second hit album for late 1982, “Three Lock Box”, which was released that November. It includes a celebratory ballad “Remember the Heroes” which features Loverboy lead singer Mike Reno sharing vocal duties and Journey’s Jonathan Cain playing keyboards and singing backup vocals. Cain co-wrote the song with Hagar, and it sets some of the more mature tone that the album presents. “Rise of the Animal”, “Three Lock Box”, and “Remote Love” seem to deal with greater introspection and growth in their arrangments. “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy”, from the album is Hagar’s highest charting single, reaching number 13 in the spring of 1983.
Though Hagar would continue to have hits for years to come, 1982 saw his breakthrough. Anyone looking for a good time should revisit these two albums which demonstrate his skill at writing and performing terrific songs.
