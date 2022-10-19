My first deliberate exposure to the music of Frank Zappa came not aurally but from my 1979 edition of “The Rolling Stone Record Guide” edited by Dave Marsh and John Swenson. The book has pictures of five star albums that are highly recommended throughout, and among these is the 1969 album “Uncle Meat” by The Mothers of Invention, the band Zappa lead throughout the sixties and early seventies.
As “Uncle Meat” had been out of print and hard to find in stores for over a decade at that point, I bought a copy in 1987 as soon as I saw it was available again on cassette. I figured it must be essential listening to be a five star album. I was truly unprepared for what I would hear, and though I remain fascinated by the record, it is still a difficult listen even today, across its four vinyl sides or double-length cassette or double compact disc. Still, it sparked an interest that has never waned, and it would be the first of over sixty albums I own from the Zappa catalog.
After delving into other albums such as 1974’s “Apostrophe(‘)” and 1976’s “Zoot Allures”, I discovered what I consider a golden era for Zappa’s recorded output, specifically his second and third releases from 1972: July’s “Waka/Jawaka” and November’s “The Grand Wazoo”. The March 1972 record featuring former Turtles vocalists Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan, “Just Another Band from L.A.” is much better than its title suggests, but as the final album by that version of The Mothers, a period with sharp commentary and comedic elements, it does not alert listeners for Zappa’s subsequent releases.
“Waka/Jawaka” is a mix of Jazz, Fusion, and Progressive Rock that still retains Zappa’s unique stylistic flourishes from his other albums. A strong percussive element, courtesy of English Rock drummer Aynsley Dunbar, is coupled with the exceptional trumpet playing of Sal Marquez, Zappa’s own stellar electric guitar mastery, and the emotive electric piano performances of George Duke. They are mainly augmented by bassist Alex Dmochowski, billed as “Erroneous”, slide guitarist Tony Duran, and woodwind virtuoso Mike Altschul. Other musicians play on various tracks.
The first song covers the first side of the album. “Big Swifty”, as it is named, clocks in at over 17 minutes, but they pass by rapidly due to the changes in the song’s time signature. It incorporates 7/8 and waltz time signatures, but also utilizes 4/4 as well. The frantic nature of the introductory melody suggests a theme similar to an urban soundtrack, with Zappa’s guitar, Marquez’s trumpet, and Dunbar’s drums leading the rhythmic way. This slides into Duke’s dreamy piano solo which includes muted trumpet accompaniment. About halfway through this, the original melody is reintroduced, and then it is slowed down, sped up, then changed again. No matter how many times I listen to this album, I never tire of this track or its unique sonic experience.
Followup album, “The Grand Wazoo”, is credited to The Mothers. It is the superior of the two records as a whole, but probably because it can be viewed as the more fully realized album, because it is nearly all instrumental. Each song has its own feeling, and the band from the previous record is expanded to include saxophonist Ernie Watts on “Cleetus Awreetus Awrightus”, an exhuberant if wacky song that opens the album’s second side. It is followed by one of my all-time favorite guitar led melodies on the song “Eat That Question”. Another Duke piano solo with percolating drumming from Dunbar and a smoking lead guitar solo from Zappa end with a sudden halt. The main melody returns through Zappa’s guitar, and then it is repeated by all the musicians simultaneously, eventually taking on a majestic, if comic, tone. These elements make the song a standout track.
Zappa brilliantly follows this red-hot performance with one of his most gorgeously-composed pieces ever, the appropriately named “Blessed Relief”. Its loping melody played by Zappa, Marquez, Atschul, and fellow woodind player Joel Peskin is so beautiful, that I find it mesmirizing. You will too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.