Fifty years ago, the year 1970 was not only a busy one for San Francisco’s Grateful Dead, it was one that would come to define them artistically and productively for many years to come. That year saw the release of two of their best-loved albums containing some of their most popular songs.
“Workingman’s Dead,” released in June, and “American Beauty,” which came out in November, made the band famous beyond their fan base while still challenging perceptions of the band’s focus. Both records contain elements of their future output; a broad appreciation of music from many genres, derived from multiple regions of the country, showcasing different eras of American music history. These aspects of the band’s approach could be traced back to the Grateful Dead’s origins as well as its members’ tastes, both individual and collective.
Multi-instrumentalist/vocalist, Jerry Garcia, rhythm guitarist/vocalist, Bob Weir, keyboardist/vocalist/harmonica player, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, bassist/vocalist, Phil Lesh, and drummer, Bill Kreutzmann, had begun in Palo Alto, California, as The Warlocks. The Warlocks formed after a previous group of Garcia, Weir, and McKernan’s, named Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions ended. The band incorporated elements
of Garage Rock,
Rhythm and Blues, folk, bluegrass, Rock-a-billy, Psychedelic Rock and Pop.
The albums of 1970 were of Bakersfield-style Country Music, a precursor to what is known today as Americana Music. The two most famous of the Bakersfield artists are Merle Haggard and Buck Owens when he performed with his Buckaroos. Having bought a steel guitar around that time, Garcia and Hunter began writing songs with this stylistic influence.
Whereas the band’s debut, 1967’s “The Grateful Dead,” demonstrated the Grateful Dead’s broad musical palette, their sophomore album, 1968’s “Anthem of the Sun,” which saw the addition of second drummer, Mickey Hart, had a more adventurous approach to playing and recording. The band members’ willingness to think outside the box of what was the norm in popular music was both a calling card, and an albatross for the band. The emphasis became increasingly more psychedelic, experimental, improvisational, and eventually, expensive.
“Aoxomaxoa,” released in 1969, took a long time to complete, as it was recorded twice, to the ultimate cost of over $1 million. It is also the first record that incorporated the lyrics of Robert Hunter with Garcia’s music on all of its songs. In addition, it points the way to the band’s eventual turn toward more acoustic arrangements.
With the 1970 albums, the Grateful Dead song structures were more focused and formal, and a more subtle technical skill was emphasized. Two of the group’s most well-known songs, “Uncle John’s Band,” and “Casey Jones,” bookend “Workingman’s Dead.” Along with the album’s other six tracks, “High Time,” “Dire Wolf,” “New Speedway Boogie,” “Cumberland Blues,” “Black Peter” and “Easy Wind,” they were fixtures in the band’s repertoire for years to come.
“American Beauty” emphasizes the harmony vocals of Garcia, Weir and Lesh, a blend that began on the previous record. Key songs “Sugar Magnolia,” “Brokedown Palace,” “Attics of My Life,” and the biographical single, “Truckin,” all feature these layered vocal harmonies.
The pivotal Hunter/Garcia composition, “Ripple,” is the centerpiece of the album, and incorporates the mandolin of frequent Garcia accomplice, David Grisman, as does “Friend of the Devil.” My personal favorite, Hunter/Lesh’s, “Box of Rain,” is the album’s introductory track.
In-between these two releases, according to Kreutzmann, in his 2015 autobiography, the band began performing their concerts as “An Evening with the Grateful Dead.” This began with an opening band, followed by the Grateful Dead performing an acoustic set, then an electric set, and then, a second acoustic set. The length and stylistic shifts both reflected the Grateful Dead’s then-recent output and prefigured the band’s future approach to performing.
This summer and autumn have seen the 50th Anniversary Editions of both “Workingman’s Dead” and “American Beauty.” The compact disc versions include live concerts of the era which showcase the band’s influential development. As they are limited editions, they could be the perfect holiday gift for either the casual fan of the band or the diehard “Deadhead” in the family.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.