GRADS

 Miranda Daniel

The University of West Georgia conferred 1,350 degrees over the weekend during its Spring 2023 Commencement as a new class of Wolves turned their tassels.

In his Commencement remarks, UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly encouraged graduates to continue in their personal development as they become who they want to be.

