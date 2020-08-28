A State Election Board investigation found hundreds of voters didn’t get requested absentee ballots for Georgia’s June 9 primary and Thursday its members called for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to determine if county election officials violated state law.
At least 107 of those people did not vote after not getting their ballots in time due to confusion and frustration with hours-long lines at some precincts, said Frances Watson, the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Election board member David Worley said problems with the absentee ballot system need to be fixed in Fulton and other counties before Georgia’s November election when a record number of voters are expected.
“I don’t think that we can ignore that,” he said. “And if one person being denied their right to vote is too many, then 250 is certainly too many.”
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office and others launched investigations into 254 complaints from Fulton County voters who said their requested absentee ballot did not arrive in time to vote. Fulton election workers dealt with an unprecedented 154,000 absentee ballots from voters through the mail trying to avoid interaction at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The problem could be worse than what the investigation turned up so far, Watson said at the Thursday meeting.
“This is just those that reach out to our office to submit a complaint,” Watson said. “I anticipate the numbers to be much higher.”
Fulton County elections officials said at Thursday’s hearing that its staff suffered significant delays processing ballots after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus, including one who died of COVID-19. A flood of emailed applications also overloaded the county computer network.
Fulton attorney Amanda Clark Palmer said that the elections staff did an admirable job pulling off an election while working through unprecedented challenges during a public health crisis. And referring the investigation to the attorney general will make running an election harder in the future, she said.
“The matter, in this case, will only serve to deter qualified, hardworking people from ever signing up to work for a county agency like the election board,” she said. “It sends precisely the wrong message to the people at the Fulton County election board, who work so hard to achieve the optimal results under circumstances that were unforeseeable and monumentally challenging.”
Since 2005, Georgia voters have been able to vote absentee without giving a reason. However, only a small percentage of voters chose that option before the weeks leading to June’s election when Raffensperger’s office mailed 6.9 million absentee ballot applications to Georgia voters as worries about COVID-19 spread.
It resulted in 1.1 million people statewide voting absentee.
While the state used a vendor to send out the ballot applications, county elections offices processed and mailed ballots to voters.
The processing of thousands of Fulton ballots also slowed computers when 80,000 emailed absentee ballot applications inadvertently went to more than 20 different accounts instead of a single one. They were then manually printed out and entered into computers.
The state is also planning to unveil a new online portal soon to make it easier for people to request ballots and for local elections staff to process them, Fulton County Election Director Rick Barron said.
It was a challenging task for elections offices across the state to pull off an election while dealing with shortages of poll workers and a reduced number of precincts, all while attempting the first statewide rollout of a new voting system, state Elections Director Chris Harvey said.
Harvey said his office remained in frequent contact with Fulton election officials during the June primary as they tried to get a handle on the glitches.
“I didn’t see any evidence of dereliction or indifference from them,” he said. “I think they tried. Unfortunately, I believe the processes in Fulton County, trying to deal with the absentee ballots is insufficient and ineffective, and it shifted problems from one area to another.”
