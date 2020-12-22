Front-line workers with Tanner Health System received the area’s first does of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Katie Scogin, a registered nurse who works in the ICU, was the first recipient of the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon and said she was “pretty excited” but also a “little nervous” to be the first in line. She has been with the health system since 2003 and said she has seen a lot of heartbreak in her department.
“It’s been really, really hard,” she told the Times-Georgian. “We went from 12 beds to 20 and stretched the staff that we already had. We’ve brought in travel nurses and they have been nothing short of awesome. But the patients have been so sick, and it’s been really hard to take care of them. We are honored to help these people.”
Tanner began making the COVID-19 vaccinations available to its front-line healthcare staff as the first shipments of doses arrived in the region this week. The vaccine was given first to professionals at Tanner Medical Center, and healthcare workers in Villa Rica will receive their doses today.
The general public may expect to begin receiving their two-part injections as early as March, a Tanner executive said.
“We’ve received approximately 2,000 of the 3,000 doses we’ll receive,” said Tanner Health System Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Greg Schulenburg told the newspaper. “We expect to get the remainder in the next day or two. We’re really excited about that, receiving the doses. We have a staff that’s prepared and knows how to do this work.”
He said COVID cases have stayed high over the last few weeks, adding there are roughly 71 patients currently being treated by Tanner out of the 239 total licensed beds.
“The acuity seems to be a little less than during the first wave, but we’re better at treating them, getting them well and trying to move on as quickly as possible,” he said.
The vaccine being distributed by Tanner is manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and is the first to receive emergency FDA approval to prevent COVID-19, which has plunged the world into a pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 4,815 cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County. Of these, there have been 92 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will be responsible for distributing the vaccines throughout the state. The Pfizer vaccine must be administered in two doses, 21 days apart, in order to achieve better than a 90% efficacy.
“This is a historic event,” Schulenburg said. “Hopefully it’s only once in a lifetime, and it’s the first in a lifetime for all of us. We are excited to receive the vaccine, to roll it out, and everyone feels that if we can be successful — and we think we can — then there’s some normalcy at the end of this.”
When Scogin first heard about the vaccine coming to Tanner, she said she wanted to look into it more, but she ultimately decided the benefits outweighed the risks.
“The thing about COVID patients is that, once they become that critical, they stay in [the] ICU for weeks,” she said. “They take up a lot of ICU beds, and it makes it harder to function with other critical patients. You’re operating with less beds, and it makes it more difficult all around, and with how sick they are, it requires a lot of teamwork.”
The recommendation that the vaccine be reserved for frontline healthcare workers comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Staff and residents of nursing homes are also slated to be the first to receive the doses.
Schulenburg said the health system created a tier system based on risk to determine who will be the first to get the vaccine, but he could not say how many doses will be given. Those most exposed will be in the first tier, while all other workers will be in the third, he said.
Next in line for later doses include other essential workers, such as first responders, educators, utility workers, food and agriculture workers, and others.
Tanner is also eager to make vaccination widely available to the community at large as more doses become available.
The health system has established a website, tanner.org/vaccine, with more information. Tanner officials said they will continue to post updates to the site as availability expands to let residents know the latest vaccine information, as well as when and where they can get vaccinated.
Richard Warren, M.D. and vice chief of staff at Tanner, received the vaccine and told the newspaper he is excited for the general community to receive it in the coming months.
Warren has been with Tanner for almost 17 years and works in the emergency room. Throughout his career, he said he has never seen anything like the coronavirus and added he would not have believed anyone last year if they told him the pandemic was coming.
“[The vaccine] is great news for us and the safety of Tanner and Carrollton,” Warren said. “I think it was fast the way it came up and I think it’s going to be safe for us and community. We’re busy, we stay busy, and we’re still seeing lots of cases. The overall hospitalization rate, the hospital is full. It’s staying fairly full. People are doing better than with the go-around, but we’re still seeing a ton. This is going to be important.”
Alyssia Howard, Tanner Health System’s anesthesiologist, added that getting the vaccine is her way of helping her community.
“As a woman of color, there’s a lot of skepticism and concern, but I think it’s important to know the technology behind this vaccine is not new,” she said. “They have been working on it for 10-14 years; it’s just the way they are applying it is something new. We’re able to do it because the whole world jumped on it. All the scientists, all the money was thrown at it. We were able to get something that we all feel is safe and effective for us.”
