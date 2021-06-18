With our nation’s annual Independence Day celebration less than two weeks away on July 4, the music and worship programs of the Tabernacle Baptist Church of Carrollton will be holding a “Freedom Celebration” this Monday evening, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Featuring the combined choirs of both Tabernacle Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Newnan, more than 60 singers and a 25-member orchestra will join special guests, the Foto Sisters, to a perform a lively selection of patriotic music and several sacred selections.
Former Tabernacle pastor Dr. Robert White, who served at the local church from 1974 to 1981, will be the featured speaker.
“We are looking forward to presenting a great evening of music and hearing from one of her former pastors, Dr. White,” said James Kimmel, associate pastor for music and worship at Tabernacle Baptist.
Patriotic selections to be performed will include “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “God Bless America,” and the National Anthem.
Among the sacred selections featured will be “The Lord’s Prayer,” “How Great Thou Art,” “How Firm a Foundation,” and “I Can Only Imagine.”
Based in Louisiana, the Foto Sisters perform a blend of sacred, classical, cinematic and pop styles, with a hint of Celtic music. They have performed for the National Day of Prayer at the Louisiana State Capitol and have sung the National Anthem at New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos games, as well as performed with many nationally acclaimed artists.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.