Fred Henley Hammond, age 81 of Bremen, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, in a local hospital. Born on May 14, 1941, in Haralson County, he was the son of the late Henry Hammond and the late Mamie Cook Hammond Brown. In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his brothers: R.L. Higgins, Ralph Higgins, and Gray Higgins.
Fred was the consummate public servant. Completing the Law Enforcement Academy, he spent more than 30 years in law enforcement. retiring in 2001 as a Sergeant with the Dallas Police Department. In his leisure time, he spent many hours enjoying golfing and fishing, but he was always available to help a neighbor or friend. A lover of animals, he fed many of the neighborhood dogs. However, his passion was his family, and his granddaughter was the apple of his eye.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kathleen Payton Hammond, his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Samantha Hammond, his precious granddaughter, Addi Hammond, all of Bremen; and one sister, Doris Inglebrightson.
Funeral services for Fred Hammond were conducted on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel with Brandon Hammond delivering the eulogy. Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan was honored to serve the Hammond family.
