Four suspects, including a teenager, were denied bond Thursday afternoon on murder charges in the death of a Powder Springs teen.
Douglas Omedeo, 20, of Villa Rica, Giovanna Omedeo, 20, of Villa Rica, Angel Hernandez, 21, of Villa Rica, and Zayden Cooper, 17, of Douglasville, are all charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Brian Brown, 17, was shot and transported to a local hospital where he died on Wednesday.
The four suspects were brought before Chief Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain individually as he read them the charges and their rights.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at 4631 Martin Street in Winston.
Cooper is accused of shooting Giovanni Omedeo, and being a party to the crime in Brown’s murder.
All four defendants were dressed in orange and white striped prison jumpsuits with shackles on their hands and legs.
Giovanni Omedeo’s right hand was in a cast.
No motive for the shooting was disclosed during the first appearance bond hearing.
McClain read the arrest warrants to the defendants and Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin McMurry didn’t add any more information during the bond hearing.
McMurry clarified to McClain that there was two separate groups shooting at each other.
McMurry didn’t say what role Brown played in the shooting.
“There were two groups shooting at each other,” McMurry said.
Several of Brown’s family members were in the courtroom.
