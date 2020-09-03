The GHSA officially kicked off the 2020 football season on Thursday, with some local schools playing their season openers this Labor Day Weekend as well.
The majority of west Georgia schools other than Central High School, will take on an opponent today or Saturday
Carrollton High School’s season-opening Corky Kell Classic against Collins Hill High School in Suwanee will be televised, which can be seen at 11 a.m. Saturday on both CBS-46 and Peachtree TV.
Bowdon High School will face Temple High School at home on its new field on this evening. The game will be live-streamed on Graddick Sports’ Facebook page and will be broadcast on KISS 102.7-FM.
Villa Rica High School takes on Spencer High School at home this evening.
Mount Zion High School heads to Columbus tonight to face off against Spencer High School.
Bremen High School confronts Landmark Christian School in Fairburn this evening.
Lastly, Haralson County High School will challenge Pepperell High School at home.
Central, which does not play this weekend, will have their opener against Temple on Sept. 11.
Final scores from this weekend’s match-ups will be published on Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Georgian.
