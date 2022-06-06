BOSTON — A father accused of bribing a Georgetown University tennis coach to help get his daughter into the school is set to face jurors in the final case linked to the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal to go to trial.
Amin Khoury isn’t accused of working with the mastermind in the scheme that landed TV actresses, prominent businessmen and other wealthy parents behind bars.
Authorities say instead Khoury used another middleman to pay off then-Georgetown coach Gordon Ernst in exchange for Ernst recruiting Khoury’s daughter to the tennis team even though she wasn’t a Georgetown-caliber player.
Jury selection in Khoury’s case begins Tuesday in Boston federal court, more than three years after the first arrests were made in the so-called “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation.
The case revealed a plot to get the children of deep-pocketed parents into elite schools with rigged test scores and bogus athletic credentials.
Khoury’s lawyers didn’t respond to emails seeking comment ahead of trial.
But they have said in court documents that Khoury’s daughter was properly admitted to Georgetown and that the school regularly treated children whose parents could donate huge sums of money favorably in the admissions process.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, have accused Khoury of trying to make the trial about Georgetown’s fundraising practices in an effort to confuse and distract jurors.
Khoury’s father, Amin J. Khoury, founded Wellington, Florida-based B/E Aerospace, an aircraft cabin interiors maker that was bought in 2017 for more than $6 billion.
Khoury is technically not part of the “Varsity Blues” prosecution because he wasn’t involved with the scheme’s ringleader — admissions consultant Rick Singer — who used his sham charity to funnel bribes to coaches and others. But the allegations in Khoury’s case are similar, and the coach he is accused of bribing has pleaded guilty in the Varsity Blues probe.
